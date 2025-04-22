American Idol star Slater Nalley stumbles down stairs after securing a spot in the Top 14

Slater Nalley, an 18-year-old high school student from Atlanta, made headlines on American Idol not only for advancing to the Top 14 but also for stumbling down the stairs shortly after his performance. During the live episode on April 21, America's vote confirmed Nalley's position in the Top 14.

But when Nalley left the stage following his performance, he tripped down the steps, a flash of attention that momentarily caught host Ryan Seacrest's eye and left him visibly distressed. Luckily, Nalley was okay, and the show went on without a hitch.

Slater Nalley advances to the Top 14 and falls during the live show on American Idol

Slater Nalley’s performance

The April 21 episode of American Idol showcased the Top 14 announcement, whereby artists were revealed according to their performances and votes cast by America. Nalley's rendition of Jason Isbell's This Ain't It secured him a place in the highly sought-after category.

After the performance, Nalley exited the stage to stand among the other contestants moving forward. In a surprising twist, Nalley lost his footing and tumbled down the stairs.

Despite the misstep, Nalley seemed not to have been hurt, and the situation was resolved in a lighthearted manner. Ryan Seacrest immediately checked on Slater Nalley by asking if he was okay and then made a lighthearted comment, referring to the "heel on that boot" as the reason for the stumble.

Slater Nalley advancing to the Top 14

Nalley was among the Top 20 before the vote, and his promotion to the Top 14 was part of a significant cut from the competition. Along with Nalley, 13 other competitors advanced, while the other six were eliminated after the vote.

The reduction to 14 candidates was a turning point in the season, as they were ready to sing for the judges in the subsequent round of the competition. Before the disclosure, Nalley had already proven himself capable, blowing the judges away in past episodes. Nalley took on Soulshine in the "Songs of Faith" theme during the American Idol Easter Sunday episode.

His song performance impressed the judges, especially Lionel Richie, who highlighted how Nalley had progressed by remaining "solid" throughout the competition. Carrie Underwood also admired Nalley's ease and comfort on stage, especially with his guitar playing.

Contestants advancing to the Top 14 and those eliminated

In addition to Nalley, several other contestants made it to the Top 14. These contestants are: Jamal Roberts, John Foster, Josh King, Amanda Barise, Breanna Nix, Canaan James Hill, Ché, Desmond Roberts, Filo, Gabby Samone, Kolbi Jordan, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, Kolbi Jordan, and Mattie Pruitt.

These contestants managed to pass the voting process and were confirmed for the subsequent round of American Idol.

Conversely, six contestants were eliminated throughout the episode: Baylee Littrell, Drew Ryn, Isaiah Misailegalu, Olivier Bergeron, Victor Solomon, and Zaylie Windsor. The eliminations narrowed the pool of competitors, making the competition fiercer as the remaining contestants inched closer to the Top 12.

Fans can look forward to the remaining contestants showcasing their talents as they compete for a spot in the next round. Slater Nalley's continued participation will be closely followed as the competition progresses.

Catch American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

