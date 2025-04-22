"Awful" — American Idol season 23 fans react to Amanda Barise making it to the top 14

Amanda Barise made it to the Top 14 on American Idol season 23, but her advancement sparked mixed reactions. The judges used a save on her after she didn’t get enough public votes, which led to debate online. While some fans praised her singing, others were confused or disagreed with the decision. This has sparked more discussion about how the judges’ choices match up with what the audience wants.

Following Amanda Barise's inclusion in the Top 14 through the judges' save, many American Idol viewers took to social media to share their immediate reactions, with a number of them expressing concern or frustration over her advancement.

"Amanda is awful. I'm not sure how she made it through all she does is scream her music I can't even listen to it #AmericanIdol," wrote a fan.

"I like Amanda but she got to learn breathe control🤷🏾‍♀️#americanidol" a user wrote.

"#AmericanIdol these judges suck. Their blatant bias for these “underdogs” Josh, Amanda and Madi is what caused the real ones to go home too early. Now I remember why I stopped watching this show years ago. Done watching." a fan commented.

As the reactions continued, some viewers focused on Amanda Barise’s song choices and vocal techniques, raising concerns about her performance style and its impact on her standing in the competition. These comments reflected differing opinions on her overall potential and fit for the show.

"I guess they had to pick at least one weak link 🤷 #americanidol" a person wrote.

"Amanda is very talented but she chooses the worst songs to sing I don't understand her" a tweet read.

"I liked Amanda’s song choice better than Gabby’s. I wanted Gabby to win the spot but I didn’t like her song choice. Great song but not American Idol type of song. She did it well. #americanidol" a fan wrote.

On the other hand, a segment of viewers expressed support for Amanda Barise, praising her vocal abilities and backing the judges' decision to keep her on American Idol.

"Wow! Amanda's got the voice of Aretha Franklin! #AmericanIdol" a user commented.

"I knew @carrieunderwood wouldn't let Amanda go - she'd be top 3 vocals - Gabby, Kolbi, Amanda! #AmericanIdol" a user wrote.

"All I needed was @CheChesterman & Amanda. Thank you judges. 😭🩵 #AmericanIdol" a tweet read.

What happened during the American Idol Top 14 results episode

The April 20 and 21 episodes of American Idol season 23 marked a significant turning point in the competition as the show narrowed its Top 24 contestants down to the Top 14. The April 20 episode featured the "songs of faith" theme, where the contestants performed tracks aligned with a spiritual or inspirational tone.

The public was allowed to vote based on the performances, and the results revealed the 14 contestants who received enough support to advance. However, for those who didn’t secure a spot in the Top 14, there was still a chance for redemption.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were each given the power to save five contestants who were at risk of elimination. This “save” allowed the judges to pick artists they believed still had potential, even if they didn’t garner enough votes from the audience.

Among those who failed to reach the Top 14 were Kyana Fanene, Grayson Torrence, MKY, and Penny Samar, all of whom were eliminated after their performances. After the Top 14 announcement, the judges used their saves to keep Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Ché, and Amanda Barise in the competition.

Stream American Idol anytime on Hulu.

