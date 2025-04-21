American Idol judge Carrie Underwood returned to the stage for the show’s Easter special and shared her thoughts on the faith-centered theme that shaped the episode.

Speaking about the tone of the night, she said:

“It wasn’t just gospel. They usually say something before they sing about why they want to be the next American Idol, and so many of them said, ‘Because God put me here’ and they’re leaning into that. And I asked, ‘Has it always been like this? This is awesome.’”

Her performance of How Great Thou Art closed the April 20 episode, which featured performances focused on themes of faith and belief.

American Idol “Songs of Faith” special

Carrie Underwood returns to the American Idol stage for Easter special

In a special three-hour episode of American Idol, the Easter Sunday "Songs of Faith" edition featured performances by the judges, as well as several guest artists.

Carrie Underwood, who had previously been a contestant on the show, returned to the Idol stage to deliver an impactful rendition of the hymn How Great Thou Art.

She underscored that her appearance was not only a return to the show that launched her career, but it also underscored the importance of faith in her journey.

Underwood’s performance followed those by fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, each sharing their faith-based songs during the special.

Underwood’s influence on the American Idol contestants

Luke Bryan noted that Underwood’s presence as a judge had influenced the increase in gospel performances among the contestants.

Reflecting on the shift, Bryan mentioned that Underwood had remarked on the noticeable rise in gospel songs.

“A couple of episodes ago she asked, ‘Historically have people done so much gospel?...And I said, ‘You may be having a little something to do with that,’” Bryan shared.

The performance and undercurrent of faith were a clear focus during this episode, with Underwood herself observing the spiritual messages conveyed by many contestants during their introductions.

As Underwood highlighted, the contestants' strong expressions of faith were not simply about the songs they sang, but about their motivations for being on the show. She shared,

“They usually say something before they sing about why they want to be the next American Idol,” noting how many contestants cited God’s influence in their journey to the stage.

Special episode features guest artists and vote results

The “Songs of Faith” episode included guest appearances and performances alongside those of the judges. CeCe Winans performed Come Jesus Come with Season 22’s Roman Collins.

Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake sang Hard Fought Hallelujah, while The Brown Four performed a medley that included How I Love Jesus, This Little Light of Mine, and Oh Happy Day.

Judges also participated musically. Richie opened the show with Eternity, and Bryan later performed Jesus ‘Bout My Kids.

The episode also revealed the results of America’s first vote of the season. Nearly 30 million votes were cast, narrowing the competition from 24 to the Top 20.

Contestants advancing included Amanda Barise, Baylee Littrell, Ché, Gabby Samone, and Victor Solomon.

Eliminated contestants included Grayson Torrence, Kyana Fanene, MYK, and Penny Samar. Six more artists will be eliminated based on performances following this episode, with results scheduled to be announced Monday night.

Watch American Idol every Sunday and Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream anytime on Hulu.

