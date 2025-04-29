"This show pisses me off" - American Idol fans react to Filo’s elimination

American Idol season 23 aired its Top 12 reveal episode live on Monday, April 28, 2025. The episode featured performances mentored by James Taylor, with contestants singing songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes, were announced during the broadcast.

At the end of the episode, two contestants, Desmond Roberts and Amanda Barise, were eliminated based on viewer votes. The remaining contestants advanced to the Top 12. The show also introduced the next theme, where the Top 12 would perform songs inspired by past American Idol moments. Fantasia was scheduled to return to the stage, and artist-in-residence Jelly Roll was confirmed to attend.

Filo remained in the competition after the voting results were announced. After the episode, fans shared their reactions on X, discussing the outcomes and the voting results.

"I can’t believe FILO was not voted to stay. Ridiculous . this show pisses me off," one fan commented.

"I'm saddened to you go. You've been one of my favorites since the beginning. You're an amazing singer. Filo," another user said.

"Huge upset seeing Filo get eliminated on @AmericanIdol tonight. What an incredible talent!" an X user wrote.

"Son, may this setback be a setup for a comeback. Don't give up the ship. You are GREAT. Screw the world, you have... IT! Filo," one tweet read.

A few viewers criticized American Idol, stating they chose not to watch the episode after learning about Filo’s elimination.

"Was about to catch up on tonight’s @AmericanIdol but I checked the timeline and saw that AMERICA IS DUMB AS HELL and sent Filo home so I turned that shit right off. Tone deaf. Ridiculous. Tasteless. Idiots. I hope Jamal wins now but I won’t be around to see it," a fan wrote.

"Filo had one of the best if not the best performance of the night. Embarrassing for America," one netizen tweeted.

"Who keeps voting for Josh and Mattie? Seriously?! Filo and Che did not deserve to go home, especially Filo," another user commented.

"SHOCKED at tonight’s results!!! NO way Ché and Filo deserved to go home!!! Both will be successful post-show, no doubt!," one tweet read.

Other episode highlights of American Idol

In the Top 10 reveal episode of American Idol season 23, which aired on Monday, April 28, 2025, the remaining contestants performed songs tied to memorable moments from past seasons. Each artist chose a song that had been featured in a standout performance by a former contestant.

Slater Nalley opened this episode of American Idol with Angel From Montgomery, inspired by Megan Danielle’s season 22 performance. Ché performed Dancing on My Own, a song Colin Stough sang in season 21. Thunderstorm Artis selected House of the Rising Sun, following Haley Reinhart’s version. Kolbi Jordan sang Over the Rainbow, referencing Katharine McPhee’s performance from season 5.

Filo delivered And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, based on Jennifer Hudson’s season 3 rendition. Mattie Pruitt sang Because of You, originally performed by Kelly Clarkson. Canaan James Hill chose Goodness of God, as sung by Roman Collins in season 22. Gabby Samone performed A Song for You, following Elliot Yamin’s 2006 version.

Josh King sang All By Myself, drawing from Pia Toscano’s past performance. Breanna Nix delivered Tell Your Heart to Beat Again. John Foster honoured judge Carrie Underwood by singing I Told You So, her duet with Randy Travis. Jamal Roberts closed the night with Heal by Tom Odell.

After voting, the Top 10 moving forward were John Foster, Josh King, Jamal Roberts, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, and Breanna Nix. Ché and Filo were eliminated.

The Top 10 of American Idol will return to perform again on Sunday, May 4.

