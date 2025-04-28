"Carrie is 300% right"— American Idol fans agree with the judge's critique about Canaan James Hill's song choices

In American Idol season 23 episode 13, Canaan James Hill picked Mary, Don't You Weep to perform live in front of the judges and the studio audience. While his performance received high praise from the judges, however, Carrie Underwood questioned his choice of song and noted that it felt like he cheated the system "a little bit" because she wanted to see him "rock out."

Fans online reacted to Canaan's performance, and while they praised his rendition of the song, they agreed with the female judge's feedback about his song choices. One person wrote on X:

"Carrie is 300% right. Canaan needs to at least one time, do something totally unexpected."

"I absolutely adore Canaan but I agree with Carrie he has to do something else on THIS show!" a fan commented.

"Solid performance by Canaan. He did an Aretha song that is not as well known and did a solid job. He's holding himself back relying on this Gospel crutch though. Can't win doing this," a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol season 23 called his song choice "predictable":

"Canaan’s issue is song choice. He’s becoming boring and predictable," a person wrote.

"Yeah Canaan needs to stop with the same songs...getting tiring," a fan commented.

"Canaan fooling yall. “How do you church up a rock song” and sang Mary don’t you weep?! And they eating it up! Smh," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Canaan ALWAYS blow the house down with that voice but I gotta feeling that they won’t let him keep going much further because he only wants to sing gospel," a person wrote.

"I agree but he wont change. He will sing for God no matter how far he gets. And that will be perfect for him. I would be more flexible but I dont think he will ever change," a fan commented.

"I think jaws would drop"— Carrie Underwood urges Canaan Hill James to show variety during American Idol season 23 episode 13

In American Idol season 23's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special (episode 13), Canaan Hill James performed Mary, Don't You Weep for the judges as he wanted to mix "church" with rock. After the song ended, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised Canaan with a standing ovation while the audience and his fellow contestants joined in.

Lionel asked everyone to stop clapping and told Luke and Carrie Underwood that Aretha Franklin didn't sing like Canaan did either. While speaking of the performance, the American Idol season 23 judge added that it was "unbelievable." Carrie was next with her feedback and sang his Canaan's praises.

Carrie said the season 23 participant's vocals were "spot on" and that he met their expectations. However, Carrie had one complaint and said that it felt like the singer tried to cheat the system.

"And at some point, I wanna see you like do something really unexpected. I think jaws would drop, heads would explode, come on," she added.

Luke Bryan chimed in on Canaan's performance and said he agreed with Carrie's feedback. He added that they liked the "Gospel stuff" but he wanted the American Idol season 23 contestant to take their "heads out with something completely out of nowhere."

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Canaan Hill James' rendition of Mary, Don't You Weep by Aretha Franklin and praised his performance. However, they also agreed with the judges' critique of him lacking variety.

Episodes of American Idol season 23 are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC.

