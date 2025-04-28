Here's why I believe bringing Jamal Roberts' daughters on stage was unfair to the other American Idol contestants

*Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised*

American Idol season 23 aired its latest episode, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special, this week on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The episode saw the Top 14 perform live in hopes of gathering enough votes to make it to the Top 12, as two were cut from the competition.

After Jamal Roberts' performance of Shout. Pts 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers, host Ryan Seacrest brought his younger daughters on stage, explaining that they hadn't seen their father in a long time. The three shared a sweet moment together as the contestant refused to put his daughters down, noting he hadn't seen them in a month's time.

The moment took place just as Jamal's voting number appeared on the screen, and Ryan asked the audience to vote for the American Idol season 23 singer. While seeing the singer as a father was sweet and touching, it also portrayed him as more than just a singer. It gave him an unfair advantage over the other contestants, as the moment could have helped him gather more votes, based on sentiment rather than his talent alone.

Jamal Roberts has consistently earned praise for his performances so far and earned enough votes to advance to the show's next stage, The Top 12.

"Lyric and Harmony haven't seen dad in a long time"— Ryan Seacrest brings Jamal Roberts' daughters on stage in American Idol season 23 episode 13

American Idol season 23 streamed episode 13 live this week on Sunday, April 27, 2025, on ABC. James Taylor appeared as a special guest mentor during the show's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special, and much like the rest of the contestants, Jamal Roberts met with him ahead of his performance.

During their session together, the mentor told Jamal Roberts he had picked a classic song and believed it was the perfect song for him. The mentor was accurate in his belief, as the singer received high praise for the performance from the judges, who stood up in appreciation at the end of the song.

Carrie Underwood laughed and told the cast member that when he had started the song, she felt like he was being "a little bit timid."

"And as the song progressed, I understood you had to have somewhere to go. That was really great. Obviously everybody in this room loved it, perfect song choice, it could have — I feel like with anybody else, it could have come off as some sort of like wedding karaoke thing, not with you sir," she added.

Luke Bryan told the American Idol season 23 contestant that he made a smart song choice and called it fun and energetic. He said it showed personality and showed Jamal being free.

The judge further praised him for giving great performances consistently week after week. Lionel Richie joked that he had seen Jamal perform when he was younger in 1977 and called his performance "so professional" and said the American Idol season 23 contestant was "so good."

Just as judges wrapped up their feedback, Ryan Seacrest carried Jamal's two young daughters on stage, asking them if they wanted to see "daddy." The audience cheered as Jamal took them from the host and hugged them tightly.

"Lyric and Harmony haven't seen dad in a long time," the host explained.

He told the singer his kids were "so sweet" and that he could set them down, but the singer refused. Jamal explained that he hadn't seen them for a month, while Ryan explained that he was wishing the judges would finish their feedback soon when he was backstage with the girls.

By the end of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special episode, it was revealed that Jamal Roberts had earned enough public votes to advance to the Top 12. Tune in on Monday, April 28, 2025, to see what happens next on American Idol season 23.

