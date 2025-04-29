Who made the Top 10 on American Idol 2025? Details explored

American Idol season 23 returned with a live Top 10 reveal episode on Monday, April 28, 2025. After Amanda Barise got eliminated the previous night, the remaining contestants sang songs inspired by memorable moments from the show's past.

Fantasia Barrino, who won the show's third season, stepped in as the guest mentor for the night, helping contestants form a stronger bond with their songs. The evening also included a performance by Fantasia herself, who delivered her new single Have Your Way, leaving even host Ryan Seacrest visibly emotional.

After all the performances, John Foster, Josh King, Jamal Roberts, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, and Breanna Nix advanced to the Top 10. Meanwhile, Ché and Filo were eliminated from the competition.

After all the performances, two contestants were eliminated, finalizing the Top 10 for the upcoming rounds. In addition to the performances, the judges — Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan — shared their thoughts throughout the night. Viewers were also encouraged to vote for their favorite singers.

Slater Nalley, Thunderstorm Artis, Kolbi Jordan, and others move forward in American Idol

Fantasia mentored the contestants one by one, giving advice that helped many of them improve their performances in American Idol. Slater Nalley sang Angel From Montgomery, and Jelly Roll said he had "the voice of a running river." Thunderstorm Artis performed House of the Rising Sun, and Fantasia said he showed a new side of himself.

Kolbi Jordan sang Over the Rainbow and received feedback, with Lionel Richie reacting, "…What the hell was that?" Other contestants who moved forward included Mattie Pruitt, who performed Because of You, Canaan James Hill, who sang Goodness of God, and Gabby Samone, who chose A Song for You.

Josh King moved ahead after singing All By Myself, and Breanna Nix performed Tell Your Heart to Beat Again. John Foster and Jamal Roberts also made it to the Top 10. Several contestants said Fantasia’s advice helped them during the night.

Fantasia’s mentoring focused on helping each singer connect with their song and express more emotion in their performances.

Many singers said they felt more confident on stage after working with her. The judges also pointed out improvements in stage presence and emotional delivery. With these changes, the Top 10 group now moves forward to the next round, where competition will continue to get closer.

Ché and Filo got eliminated from American Idol

Despite good performances, two contestants were eliminated at the end of the night: Ché and Filo. Ché chose Robyn’s Dancing On My Own to try a more current style and showed his full vocal range. Luke Bryan said that Ché had become "an exponentially better performer," but it was not enough to stay in American Idol.

Filo selected And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, a song made popular by Jennifer Hudson, and gave one of his strongest performances. Fantasia advised him to make the song his own, and he followed that advice during his performance.

Many fans shared their disappointment online about Filo’s elimination, with some saying he was "robbed." Judge Carrie Underwood said Filo’s performance was powerful but did not call it a new "iconic" moment.

Even though Ché and Filo were eliminated, both left with positive performances, and some fans believe their music careers may continue after American Idol. As the Top 10 moves ahead, the competition will become closer in the coming weeks.

Fans can stream the American Idol episodes on Hulu.

