"You are blessed" — American Idol fans react to Canaan Hill singing another gospel song

American Idol season 23 episode 14 was released on April 28, 2025. The episode saw 12 of its contestants competing for a place in the Top 10. Canaan James Hill was one of the Top 12 to move to the next round. In his episode 14 performance, Canaan performed, Goodness of God by CeCe Winans. This was one of the many gospel songs Canaan sang throughout the show.

Ad

While Canaan advanced into the Top 10, fans of American Idol took to X to react to his performance. While some criticized his lack of versatility, others thought there was nothing wrong with sticking to one genre. People flocked to X to express their opinions. One fan wrote:

"Brother, if God is for you, who can be against you? Just send those bullies my way, son. Pray Psalm 91 everyday over your life. You are blessed. Shalom. Canaan James Hill"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many netizens defended Canaan for his choice of gospel songs in the competition.

"Canaan, God is using you in an amazing that only He can ordain in impacting the entire American Idol class that are all looking to Jesus again or perhaps for the first time. Thank you Brother!" said another.

"The fact that people are judging Canaan for choosing to sing gospel is wild! This show doesn’t have a specific genre, he can literally choose and sing whatever he wants!" added a third.

Ad

"Everyone hating about Canaan singing gospel songs is crazy to me cause 1. He can sing 2. America obviously likes it as do the judges and 3. He’s blessed someone each time he’s performed and THATS what it’s all about!!!! He got my vote," wrote another.

Some fans of American Idol also criticized Canaan Hill for not stepping out of the genre and hampering his potential.

Ad

"They used to make contestants go out of their comfort zone & sing different genres. This season the contestants are singing the same thing every week. Canaan has sung gospel every single week & the judges keep praising him," an X user wrote.

"Didn't @carrieunderwood tell Canaan to try something other than gospel? He didn't listen he went right back to gospel. This is not SUNDAYS BEST! He won't get a vote from me tonight for not listening," another user wrote.

Ad

"Canaan deserves to be #1 on the Billboard charts.. Gospel shouldn't be his ceiling, yet that's where he puts himself," commented one.

"Canaan is one of my favorites but I wished he would sing something else besides gospel music. Nothing against it but that’s all he sings," wrote another .

American Idol season 23 episode 14 also saw Filo and Ché getting eliminated by American votes, while the rest of the contestants advanced further. Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan held the helm of the episode as American Idol voters decided the fate of its contestants.

Ad

Canaan Hill's American Idol season 23 episode 14 performance and what the judges had to say about it

Ad

During his rehearsals, Canaan shared that he was bullied when he was younger. To this, the guest mentor Fantasia called him a "special kid" and asked him to sing his song sitting down. By the end of his rehearsal performance, Canaan was in tears.

This 17-year-old resident of Dallas, Texas, didn't fail to garner appreciation from the judges. The American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, just thanked him. The past master Lionel Richie stated:

Ad

"I had so much feeling and believability. I just applaud you for yet another fantastic performance."

He added that Canaan blessed them with "amazing talent" and "grace". The award-winning country singer Luke Bryan said Canaan baptized him every time he sang.

For more updates on Canaan Hill's life, fans of American Idol can follow him on his official Instagram page, @canaansangz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More