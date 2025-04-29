"He loses himself in the music" — American Idol guest mentor Fantasia on hearing Jamal Roberts sing Heal

On April 28, 2025, American Idol returned with its Top 12 contestants singing for a spot in the next phase of the competition. Titled Iconic Idol Moments, the episode featured the participants practicing under the mentorship of season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino.

Jamal Roberts, the 27-year-old P.E. teacher and a fan of Fantasia, sang Heal by Tom Odell before her. Hearing him sing, Fantasia said:

"I watched him [Jamal]. He loses himself in the music, and the world is probably so ugly and hard; music is his safe place."

The American Idol guest mentor struggled to comprehend how Jamal connected effortlessly with the song. Although Fantasia could not decipher the experiences that led him to become emotionally invested in it, she knew he had a story. Fantasia was touched by his rehearsal and got emotional watching him sing.

As Jamal hugged her to console her, the season 3 winner confessed she had not planned on crying. However, she added that she could not restrain her tears once Jamal started singing.

"There's something about you," she remarked.

"Divine" — American Idol judge Lionel Richie comments on Jamal Roberts' performance

For the latest segment of American Idol season 23, Jamal Roberts prepared to perform Heal by Tom Odell. But before stepping on the stage, he first practiced with Fantasia, the guest mentor. Speaking to the cameras, Jamal confessed that he admired Fantasia and was her fan.

When Fantasia asked the American Idol participant what he was singing, he said he would sing Heal. Jamal then talked about his song choice, saying:

"Most of the songs I sing, I've never sang before in my life. Tom Odell? I didn't know who he was and I never heard his songs."

Despite being unfamiliar with the artist, Jamal chose the song because the lyrics spoke to him. He stated that he did not care about a song's genre because he knew he needed to "insert" himself inside it and connect with it emotionally.

When Jamal mentioned that he put "a lot of pain" in his music, Fantasia responded that it was a "perfect" choice for him. She then hugged him and wished him well for his performance.

During his act, the American Idol contestant sat on a stool at the center of the stage with no loud arrangements to support him. He presented a ballad-like cover, which was accompanied by a piano only.

Unlike his previous acts, the studio audience and the judges remained silent when Jamal's performance ended. Only after a while did the audience applaud, and the judges, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, gave Jamal a standing ovation.

Soon after, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest appeared on stage and told the contestant that he "took control of everybody," rendering them speechless.

"Divinely guided. Divine. Divine," Lionel remarked.

Ryan then urged the audience and viewers to vote for the P.E. teacher to help him get closer to the winner's title.

Fans can vote for Jamal by visiting AMERICANIDOL.COM/VOTE, using the American Idol app, or by texting 12 to 21523.

Jamal advanced to the Top 10 of the competition, while contestants Filo and Che were eliminated after failing to secure enough votes.

Fans of the ABC show can follow Jamal Roberts's official Instagram account, @officialjamalroberts.

