Here's why I believe American Idol star Mattie Pruitt's journey proves persistence is key

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

American Idol season 23 has reached a new stage of competition after securing its Top 12 in the most recent episode that aired on April 27, 2025. 16-year-old Mattie Pruitt from Eagleville, Tennessee, found a spot among the advancing contestants while Desmond Roberts and Amanda Barise were eliminated from the race to the finish line.

Mattie, the youngest contestant of season 23, auditioned for the show when she was 15 and recently celebrated her 16th birthday with the other American Idol participants. Despite being the youngest, she outperformed many to find her spot in the Top 12 by improving consistently.

Described as a shy and reserved person, Mattie often felt overwhelmed listening to the other contenders and questioned her own talent. She admitted she felt nervous and unsure about her place in the competition. During the April 6 episode, Mattie told the cameras:

"The Arena was, like, insane, like, everyone's so good. It does make me feel little bit like intimidated to know that there's, like, competition and it's gonna be hard. All I can do is give it the best I can and hope for the best."

Coming from a blended family of 12 siblings, the American Idol contestant confessed she sometimes struggled to find her place. However, Mattie did not let her inhibitions take control of her performances and grew as a singer and a performer on stage. This is why I believe Mattie's journey on Idol proves that persistence is key.

While Mattie fought her nerves and doubts, she simultaneously pushed herself to improve. She persisted through her challenges and showcased her talent, eventually securing a spot in the Top 12. In my opinion, her journey through the stages illustrates that one can progress if one perseveres in the face of self-doubt.

American Idol season 23 star Mattie Pruitt never held back from putting her best foot forward

During a WKRN interview, published on March 18, 2025, Mattie admitted she was "really shy" growing up and would not let anyone watch her sing. Eventually, she started singing the national anthem at certain events and received positive feedback from the audience. It helped her build her confidence to pursue music as her career.

When asked what she wanted to take away from American Idol, Mattie said she wished to gain confidence and improve her social skills while staying true to herself. During her auditions, Mattie impressed the judges with her rendition of How Could You by Jessie Murph. While reviewing her act, Carrie Underwood complimented her voice but called her "super shy" and "super reserved."

Although Mattie was nervous, she pushed through and earned herself a golden ticket. During Hollywood Week, the 16-year-old singer admitted she was "scared," unsure if the judges would like her performance or appreciate her effort.

"Sometimes, I do feel out of place. This is just a huge stage. Everybody else is so good and have a lot of experience," she said.

She added that she felt overwhelmed, knowing she had not accomplished much other than singing at a local coffee shop. Although Mattie felt nervous, she said, "I have to do me" and prove to the judges that she had what it took to advance. She persisted, and her performance of Cold by Chris Stapleton earned her a standing ovation from the panelists.

The positive feedback from the judges was a consequence of Mattie's efforts, her unwillingness to give up, which demonstrates how persistence can lead one in the right direction.

Eventually, little by little, the American Idol contestant Mattie built her confidence and stunned the judges with her cover of It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown. She explained her song choice, saying she wanted to show the experts that she was an artist, not just a singer.

"This is the first time I feel like I belong somewhere and I'm meant to be somewhere, and it's just really nice to have that feeling," she said.

Mattie earned yet another standing ovation from the judges for her performance. Although the competition got harder and harder, Mattie never stopped believing in herself. She persisted and showed the judges she could sing multiple genres by presenting a cover of Wide Awake by Katy Perry.

The American Idol contestant received minor criticism from Carrie during her Top 20 performance, where she asked Mattie to engage with the crowd. She reworked herself for the Top 14 performance by heeding the judges' advice and not losing hope. As a result, she made it into the Top 12 and can continue her journey on the show.

Mattie's path from audition to Top 12 is a testament to her development. It becomes obvious when one analyzes her song choices. They became bolder and bigger with each episode. Even when she dealt with self-doubt and an uncertainness, she had faith in her skills and stuck to them, demonstrating that persistence is key to success.

American Idol season 23 episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

