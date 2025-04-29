"Winner this season"— American Idol fans react to Gabby Samone's rendition of A Song For You

American Idol season 23 episode 14 saw Fantasia Barrino, season 3 winner, appear as a mentor for the Top 12 contestants. This included Gabby Samone, who sought advice from the alum about her song choice A Song For You by Donny Hathaway.

Ad

After the session, Gabby performed live in front of the studio audience and the judges and received positive feedback. Fans also shared their thoughts about the singer's performance and praised her online. One person wrote on X:

"Wow Gabby is the winner this season bye everybody else can go home she’s incredible she’s so amazing!! That girl can sanggg!!! I have goosebumps."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I haven't watched #AmericanIdol in 20 years and still not lol. Supposed it was divine intervention but I just seen Gabby Simone perform a young star in the making. Good luck young lady! And I voted for her. Now back to my regular schedule program," a fan commented.

"Gabby… there are not enough adjectives I can type in this tweet to describe how simply amazing your performance was! This completion is yours to lose!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 felt Gabby desvered to win the show:

"At this point my girl Gabby deserves the win. She is fantastic! Every performance gives me chills!" a person wrote.

"Gabby is remarkable! She's vocally vastly better than many current stars. If she doesn't win it's only due to not being as popular for the huge tween audience who usually vote for the Josh Kings of the world," a fan commented.

Ad

"Gabby you’re it honeybun and we love you. You are enough, my beautiful Gabby. Simply the best!!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"GABBY ATE TF DOWN on American Idol," a person wrote.

"I got goosebumps with that one. I love that Gabby doesnt do crazy runs or "acrobatics"...she just lets her god given voice sing for itself," a fan commented.

Ad

"Thinking about that little girl that was so insecure"— Gabby explains choosing A Song For You by Donny Hathaway for her Top 12 performance on American Idol season 23

Ad

During American Idol season 23 episode 14, Gabby Samone met with Fantasia to go over her song before performing it on stage for the judges. The contestant was starstruck when she met the famed singer and told Fantasia she was beautiful.

In a confessional, Gabby expressed how she felt when she met the season 3 winner and said she was a "huge" fan and recalled watching Fantasia win American Idol. She said she saw herself in her as a young African American girl.

Ad

While explaining why she picked A Song For You, she said Elliot Yamin sang it on the singing competition in 2006, almost 20 years ago. She said it was probably one of her favorite versions of the Donny Hathaway songs.

"When I sing this song, I am thinking about that little girl that was so insecure," she further told the cameras.

The season 23 participant said it was "really emotional for her" and noted that she didn't think she always loved herself and was just starting to learn how to do that. Fantasia chimed in on Gabby's rehearsal and said she had no notes. She added that she hoped the singer would soon understand that it was okay to "come out of her shell."

Ad

Her performance on the American Idol season 23 stage was met with applause and high praise. Carrie Underwood told the singer that it was "absolute perfection," while Lionel Richie said he had nothing to say to her. Luke Bryan noted that Gabby held the room "perfectly."

Fans online also commented on Gabby's performance and predicted her future on the show, noting that she would possibly win American Idol season 23.

Fans can stream Gabby's Top 12 performance online by watching the ABC show's latest episode on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More