“A superstar”- American Idol fans react to Gabby Samone’s head-turning performance

Season 23 of American Idol made it to episode 10 on April 13. This was the first part of the two-part episode that was to cover the Top 24 contestants. With Ashanti gracing the stage as a mentor and guest judge, episode 10 remained memorable.

Gabby Samone was one of the several contestants who delivered a performance that garnered praise from the judges, the audience, and the fans online. Her performance was awaited because she was remembered for her audition performance.

In episode 10, Gaby went for It's All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion. The performance took place at Disney Aulani Resort, Hawaii, and even made its resident guest, Jelly Roll, emotional. Fans of American Idol came to X to react to Gabby Samone's performance.

"Oh, you already know. A superstar," a fan said.

Gabby Samone will def get a @WaltDisneyWorld gig if #Idol #AmericanIdol doesn't work out. She sounds like a Disney Princess singing. Very talented and commercial," said another.

"Yo, really like this performance from Gabby. She has a pretty soft side to her voice and then hits you with the power," added a third.

"Okay, now THAT was the best performance yet and easily one of the best of the whole season so far Gabby just put herself as a front runner," commented one.

"My GOD, Gabby. My EVER LOVING GOD," wrote another.

Some fans of American Idol already deemed her the winner of the season.

"Just crown Gabby now. Competition is over," a fan said.

"Gabby has won. Competition over. Everyone singing for 2nd," said another fan.

"I just love Gabby’s voice!!! Those runs and that bravado," commented one.

"Gabby Samone did it again. She gives me chills," wrote one.

Gabby Samone's performance and what the judges had to say about it on American Idol season 23, episode 10

Before her American Idol performance, Gabby shared how she struggled in her childhood, which made the Disney Aulani Resort's guest in residence, Jelly Roll, emotional. He cried alongside Gabby and told her that he understood her pain. He also said that her vulnerability was "special".

"There’s no reason a girl from Baltimore can’t be the next American Idol," he added.

Gabby then once again proved her singing prowess with her soulful performance. She also made the audience cheer when she hit a big note in her performance. This 22-year-old Baltimore resident also garnered praise from the esteemed judges.

Carrie Underwood said that she felt everything Gabby was trying to put out. She said that her voice was powerful, yet there were so many nuances in it. She added:

"I think you're going to wallop us over the head ... you pull back and flip up into your head voice."

She said that the quality of hers was unexpected, and she nailed it. Lionel noted that there were only 12 notes, but he didn't know the note she hit at the end. He said that she "gaborized" the Celine Dion song. Luke remarked that he didn't know how Gabby even tackled the song. He added that Gabby felt like a big star through it all.

For more updates on American Idol season 23 and Gabby Samone, fans can follow their official Instagram accounts, @americanidol and @gabbysamonemusic.

