"Omg, this is amazing” – American Idol fans react to Carrie Underwood’s performance of 'Alone'

The April 27, 2025, episode of American Idol season 23 was packed with milestones and surprises. It marked the first coast-to-coast live broadcast of the season, allowing fans from every time zone to vote in real time.

Carrie Underwood made an unforgettable return to the American Idol stage on Sunday, opening the latest episode with a powerful rendition of Heart's classic hit, Alone. This performance was a full-circle nod to her roots, as she first wowed audiences with the same song nearly 20 years ago during her original run on American Idol.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their excitement and nostalgia, with one fan exclaiming on X (formerly Twitter),

“Omg this is amazing. And the full song finally. Love this.”

Other fans echoed the sentiment, sharing how Underwood’s performance transported them back to when she first captured America's heart.

"I must’ve watched her performance of this about 50 times the year she won!! It was the night I KNEW she’d be the AMERICAN IDOL!!!! I literally cried when the show started tonight…this took me back BIGTIME!!!!" a fan passionately posted.

Another admirer commented,

“I become more of a fan every time I hear her sing. She brings so much to each of her performances.”

“20 years later and she still rocking out sooo incredible tonight!” one user said.

“And it was just as great. Seriously, one of the most talented voices in all of music,” another fan noted.

More reactions continued pouring in, with comments like,

“Wow !!! Love that Great song choice Carrie !!!"

“She’s still amazing!,” another viewer commented.

“Just watched your performance Alone 8 PM so amazing love it just like last Sunday How Great Thou Art,” a fan said.

While some fans felt the show was focusing more on Underwood,

“It seems like this season is more about her than the current contestants.”

What happened in the American Idol episode

Following Carrie Underwood’s opener, the Top 14 contestants took the stage, performing songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees under the guidance of legendary mentor James Taylor. Host Ryan Seacrest energized the live audience, while judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan offered real-time feedback.

Performances kicked off with Filo singing Joe Cocker’s version of With a Little Help from My Friends, praised for his energy but critiqued for over-shouting. Mattie Pruitt attempted Janis Joplin’s Piece of My Heart, but judges encouraged her to dig deeper emotionally.

John Foster gave Jailhouse Rock a country flair, winning praise for his originality. Desmond Roberts sang Jesus is Love by the Commodores, impressing emotionally but facing minor pitch issues.

Midway through, Ryan Seacrest announced the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, adding excitement to the evening. Jamal Roberts wowed the audience with Shout by The Isley Brothers, while Amanda Barise showed off her jazz influences with Michael Jackson’s I Can’t Help It, although she was later eliminated.

Canaan James Hill returned to his gospel roots with Mary Don’t You Weep, while Josh King charmed with Billy Joel’s The Longest Time. Thunderstorm Artis performed an emotional version of James Taylor’s Fire and Rain, even though he sounded a little hoarse.

Gabby Samone delivered a technically strong, if safe, rendition of Whitney Houston’s Saving All My Love for You. Breanna Nix honored her mother with Journey’s Open Arms, battling nerves but connecting emotionally. Kolbi Jordan impressed with a gospel-infused You’re All I Need to Get By, receiving high praise from the judges.

Voting results revealed the American Idol Top 12 contestants advancing: Canaan James Hill, Gabby Samone, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Breanna Nix, John Foster, Filo, Kolbi Jordan, Josh King, Jamal Roberts, and CHE. Sadly, Amanda Barise and Desmond Roberts were eliminated.

Fans can stream American Idol on Hulu.

