Here's why I believe American Idol star Canaan James Hill should sing different genres

American Idol season 23 has entered a new competition phase after revealing the names of its Top 10 contestants in its latest episode, aired on April 28, 2025. Each contestant strives to give their best in every episode, hoping to secure enough public votes to advance to the subsequent round and get closer to the finish line. Canaan James Hill is one of the singers who made it into the Top 10 of season 23.

Canaan is a 17-year-old content creator from Dallas, Texas, who finished high school early to kickstart his career as a preacher. During his audition, he wowed the judges with his gospel performance of I Need Your Glory by Earnest Pugh. It earned him the season's final Platinum ticket and made netizens hopeful about his chances of making it far into the competition.

Canaan did not disappoint as he made his way into the Top 10 participants of the show. However, if one notices his song choices, Canaan has rarely stepped out of his comfort zone. His performances have always been gospel songs, an area in which he is confident.

While it goes without saying that each time he takes the stage, he leaves the audience and the judges mesmerized, I believe Canaan should sing other genres and styles to show that he can. American Idol is a tough competition, where talented singers get eliminated as the competition tightens. At such a stage, I believe it is the singer's responsibility to show his versatility.

At a time when Canaan's competitors are exploring newer styles and genres, Canaan has consistently delivered gospel performances. In my opinion, an artist who intends to win the contest should demonstrate that he can step out of his comfort zone, still captivate everyone, and be versatile and quick to accept new challenges.

American Idol star Canaan James Hill is talented, but lacks versatility

After listening to Canaan during his American Idol audition, the panelists, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were pleased to have a gospel singer among them. They were in awe of his vocal range and ability to connect emotionally with a given song. They were surprised by the talent he presented at only 17.

During his Showstoppers performance, Canaan sang Never Would Have Made It by Marvin Sapp, a gospel presentation. He wowed the judges with his act, earning a standing ovation.

"That was the greatest performance I've ever seen," Lionel remarked.

After surviving Hollywood Week, Canaan performed at the Disney Aulani resort, singing Glory to Glory to Glory by Fred Hammond & Radical For Christ. While the American Idol contestant utilized the gospel performance to showcase his range and skills, I believe he missed the opportunity to present his versatility.

Although his talent is undisputed, in my opinion, a contender, aiming for the winner's title, needs to push their limits and demonstrate that they can do more than what they did in their audition. Viewers are already aware that Canaan can deliver noteworthy gospel performances, but the question remains if he can do the same singing pop, jazz, or rock.

In episode 13 of American Idol, when the contestants were challenged to sing Rock & Roll-themed songs, Canaan presented the judges with another gospel song. He sang Mary, Don't You Weep by Aretha Franklin. Now that the judges and the audience knew what Canaan was capable of, their expectations had grown as they wanted to see more.

"Vocals were spot-on, but I think you cheated the system. I wanted to see you rock out! At some point, do the unexpected," Carrie told Canaan.

American Idol fans, who praised his previous acts, also started voicing their disappointment with Canaan not stepping out of his comfort zone. One netizen on X wrote:

It demonstrates how netizens and judges alike expect Canaan to expand his boundaries and step out of his comfort zone. They hope he shows some versatility if he intends to win the show. At this stage of the competition, garnering negative feedback from viewers will only hamper his chances of advancing since they depend on public votes.

During his Top 10 performance, which aired on April 28, 2025, Canaan sang Goodness of God by CeCe Winans, yet another gospel song. In my opinion, it will factor in when America votes for him. While they appreciate his talent, it makes one wonder if they will continue pushing a contestant through who has never strayed away from singing gospel music.

I believe Canaan should do the unexpected and sing something from a different genre or style to prove he can do it all. While artists specialize in specific genres, when participating in a singing contest, where one must show their skills to win, I think it is important to demonstrate versatility above all.

American Idol is a platform where artists can highlight their musical abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, giving netizens a complete picture of themselves. However, Canaan has only shown one side of himself and has relied on one genre alone throughout the competition. I believe it may jeopardize his chances of winning the show if he continues following the same path.

All episodes of American Idol are available to stream on Hulu.

