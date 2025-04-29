I believe American Idol star Jamal Roberts has the potential to win the show

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

On April 28, 2025, season 23 of American Idol returned with a new episode, which saw the Top 12 contestants recreate "iconic" performances from the competitive show's history. It also revealed who advanced to the next stage of the competition and who got eliminated. While the segment marked the end of their journey for two unlucky singers, ten moved one step closer to the finish line.

Among the ten who progressed was 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, Jamal Roberts. In Monday's episode, episode 14, he rendered the judges speechless with his rendition of Heal by Tom Odell. While the panelists typically offered advice and tips to help singers improve themselves, they struggled to provide feedback while reviewing Jamal's performance.

He not only engaged with the audience, presenting himself as the center of attention, but also ensured that he portrayed himself as a performer, not just a singer. Jamal's consistency in delivering noteworthy performances and his ability to take command of the stage are some of the main reasons I believe he can potentially win the show.

In my opinion, Jamal has what it takes to become the winner of American Idol season 23 because he has stage presence, a noteworthy voice, a backstory, a purpose behind his participation, and the ability to be consistent: key ingredients required to leave everyone else behind and emerge victorious.

American Idol's Jamal Roberts has never delivered a subpar performance

Jamal Roberts, the P.E. teacher from Meridian, is a contestant with a mission. During one of the episodes, he revealed that he wanted his participation to become useful in changing the image of his hometown, which was renowned for illegal activities and being unsafe.

The American Idol participant wished to revive the city's reputation and change people's perspectives because he believed the city had the potential to be a "whole lot better." Moreover, he wanted to inspire his students and give them the courage to persevere and continue his work.

Besides his motive, Jamal often talked about his daughters, Harmoni and Lyrik, saying that he wanted to win the competition for them. From a viewer's perspective, Jamal immediately strikes as a strong contender for the winner's title with his backstory alone.

While it may seem unfair to some, I believe a backstory automatically connects the audience with the artist. It forges an emotional connection between the two and helps garner votes, and so may be the case for Jamal, too. However, to credit his potential victory to his story alone would be a disservice to his talent.

From his audition to his latest performance on American Idol, Jamal has rarely disappointed the judges. Unlike most of his competitors, Jamal has almost always received high praise and standing ovations from the panelists. He has repeatedly succeeded in delivering nearly perfect performances in each episode.

During his Top 14 performance in the April 21 episode, Jamal sang Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding. Toward the end of his act, Jamal was dancing, and so were the judges and the audience. This is a testament to the fact that Jamal can not only sing but also perform. Being able to perform is one of the main qualities that make an artist great, and Jamal does that effortlessly.

While Carrie Underwood said it was "a joy" to witness him perform, Luke Bryan noted that he had "magic" in his acts.

During his live performance as a Top 24 contestant, Jamal sang Jelly Roll's Liar. He not only earned a standing ovation from the panelists but also compelled Carrie to deem his act a "possession." Jelly Roll, the artist in residence, commended the American Idol contestant for presenting winner-worthy performances and also appreciated his drive and "love for his children."

The judges were equally impressed during his performance in the April 27 episode, where he sang Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers. Lionel Richie called him a "professional," complimenting him for taking control of the stage. With that in mind, it is safe to say that Jamal has the story and the talent to become the winner of American Idol.

In my opinion, he can emerge victorious because, like the judges, viewers have also appreciated his acts throughout the season, saving him every week with enough votes to move on. As long as Jamal continues to present such performances, I believe fans of the show will vote him into the finale and make him the winner.

Stream American Idol on Hulu.

