Who is American Idol judge Carrie Underwood's husband? Details explored

Carrie Underwood, seen as a judge on season 23 of American Idol, is married to former NHL player Mike Fisher. She first interacted with Mike in 2008, after meeting him through a mutual friend. Despite feeling unsure about their encounter, Carrie sparked a connection with him and eventually got married to him in 2010.

Ad

The American Idol winner has been married to Mike for nearly 15 years and shares two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with him. While Isaiah was born in 2015, Jacob was welcomed in 2019.

Jacob, who once played as the ice hockey centre, is now retired. He spends his time visiting places around the globe with his wife and children.

American Idol judge Carrie Underwood's husband played for the Ottawa Senators until 2011

1) Mike Fisher was born in Canada

Ad

Trending

Ad

American Idol panelist Carrie Underwood's partner was born and raised in Peterborough, Ontario. He was born to Jim and Karen Fisher, who brought him up along with their three other children.

In March 2019, Mike became a United States citizen and announced the news through a post on his Instagram Stories, calling it a "Big day." He was also shown waving the American flag in a courtroom.

2) Mike Fisher's career in the NHL

Ad

Ad

The Before He Cheats singer's husband was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 1999, when he was only 19. He stayed with the franchise until 2011 before being traded to the Nashville Predators.

In August 2017, Mike announced his retirement from professional ice hockey. Before retiring, he led his team into the Stanley Cup finals but lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After a brief hiatus, the American Idol expert's husband returned to the Nashville Predators in February 2018. In an interview with ESPN, published on January 31, 2018, Mike credited his return to Carrie, saying:

Ad

"Carrie asked me every few days if I was going to do it. She wanted me to do it. And she's usually right."

Despite his return and efforts to advance his team into the Stanley Cup finals, the Nashville Predators failed to secure a spot in the 2018 finals. As a result, Mike announced his permanent retirement, ending his 18-season-long career in the NHL.

In 2023, the American Idol star's husband was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Ad

3) Carrie's bassist arranged her meeting with Mike

Ad

The American Idol panelist first met Mike during one of her concerts in 2008. Mike was introduced to Carrie through her bassist, Mark Childers. Despite her reservations, she was pleasantly surprised by their connection. After a couple of years of dating, the pair decided to tie the knot on July 10, 2010.

Carrie and Mike got married at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee in Georgia. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2020 and will celebrate their 15th in July.

Ad

Carrie and Mike welcomed their first son, Isaiah, on February 27, 2015. However, the Grammy Award-winning singer's second son was born after multiple miscarriages. Consequently, they called Jacob Bryan, their second child, a "miracle" in an Instagram post on January 24, 2019.

4) Mike Fisher is the co-founder of a hunting lifestyle brand

In 2016, Mike co-founded Catchin' Deers, a hunting lifestyle brand, with his younger brother, Bud, and Austin Casselman. It is an apparel brand that designs hunting-themed clothes and other merchandise. They also create videos for YouTube and social media to publicize their product.

Ad

All episodes of American Idol can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More