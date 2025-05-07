How many times were Carrie Underwood’s songs performed on American Idol season 23? Details explored

American Idol season 23, which aired its latest episode on May 5, 2025, featured Carrie Underwood not only as a judge but also as a central musical influence for several contestants. Throughout the season, Underwood’s songs were performed at least eight times by contestants in auditions, group duets, and live shows.

Underwood, who won season 4 of the show in 2005, returned in 2024 to join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel, replacing Katy Perry. In her announcement video,

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show. I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since,” she said.

Throughout the season, Underwood’s music served as both inspiration and challenge for many contestants. “You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on,” she explained in a radio interview about her judging approach in August 2024, aiming to be “honest but still kind.”

Multiple performers across different rounds chose to perform songs from Underwood’s discography, each bringing their own voice to her well-known tracks. The most recent episodes continued this trend, showing how her influence continues to shape the Idol journey of new artists.

Contestants who performed Underwood’s songs during auditions and early rounds of American Idol

Several contestants selected Carrie Underwood’s songs during American Idol auditions, using them to showcase both vocal power and personal style. Sophia Humbert performed Before He Cheats on piano. Underwood suggested there should be more “rage in there somewhere,” prompting a second take, staged more theatrically.

Breanna Nix auditioned with Jesus, Take the Wheel, during which her son Emerson fell asleep in Underwood’s arms. Landry Champlin sang Good Girl, sharing she grew up performing Underwood’s songs at the Grapevine Opry in Texas.

JMarie offered her own take on Before He Cheats, calling it a “hood anthem” and telling Underwood, “All my girls on the block, we know that song word for word," after hearing this, Carrie said that she was a "little worred," about hearing her own songs.

"I forgot about myself ever having sung that song,” Carrie Underwood admitted.

Yani chose Waiting All Day for Sunday Night, and Underwood praised the pick as “clever,” sending her through to Hollywood round of American Idol.

Underwood’s songs featured during live rounds

In the live performance rounds of American Idol, contestants continued to embrace Carrie Underwood’s music. During a May 2025 episode, Canaan James Hill performed Love Wins as part of a theme focused on empowering anthems by female artists.

In the same episode, Jamal Roberts sang Undo It while wearing a cowboy hat. “That was so much fun!” Underwood reacted to his performance. The duet segment featured Breanna Nix and Mattie Pruitt performing Something in the Water,

“You guys had some tears in my eyes,” Underwood responded.

She further said she felt “honored” by their tribute. Each of these performances reflected how the contestants connected with Underwood’s storytelling and range, whether through solos or collaborative numbers. As season 23 progressed, Underwood’s presence as both judge and artist helped guide the show’s emotional and musical tone.

Carrie's influence was not only visible in the performances but also in the feedback and mentorship she offered throughout the season. Her songs were performed at least eight times by different contestants, making her one of the most featured artists of the season.

Catch the latest episodes of American Idol currently streaming on Hulu.

