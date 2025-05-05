Who went home in American Idol season 23 episode 15? Details explored

American Idol aired episode 15 on May 4, 2025, as the contestants performed in front of a live audience. Only 10 hopeful singers remained in the competition, as they hoped to get their hands on the winning prize of $125,000 and a recording contract with a major studio.

The remaining contestants on American Idol season 23 were John Foster, Kolbi Jordan, Josh King, Breanna Nix, Canaan James Hill, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Jamal Roberts, Mattie Pruitt, and Gabby Samone.

During the episode, it was revealed that out of the Top 10 contestants, two would be eliminated as they performed for America's vote. Guest mentor for the day and country singer Miranda Lambert made an appearance. The theme was 'Ladies Night,' as the contestants had to cover songs of influential ladies in the music industry.

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan shared their feedback as panel judges. By the end of episode 15, two contestants were eliminated based on 22 million American votes. Canaan James Hill, who performed Love Wins by Carrie Underwood, was the first one eliminated. Kolbi Jordan, who performed The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, was the second eliminated contestant of the night.

What other events happened on American Idol season 23 episode 13?

The May 3 episode kicked off with a performance by John Foster, who performed Something to Talk About by Bonnie Raitt. Carrie Underwood praised John and expressed that out of all the contestants, John had grown the fastest. Luke complimented his "charisma meter." After John's performance, Kolbi Jordan performed.

Charlotte native Josh King did a cover of Adele's Rolling in the Deep. Carrie commented that everybody was "bringing their A-game tonight." Lionel congratulated Josh on commanding the audience while Luke felt Josh was challenging himself by choosing a variety of songs.

"You found that audience and you brought them to you! Congratulations," said American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

Afterward, Miranda Lambert hit the stage as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her album Kerosene. Miranda earned a nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for Kerosene in 2007, but lost to Carrie Underwood's Jesus, Take the Wheel. The third contestant to perform was Breanna Nix, who also did a cover of Adele, as she sang Water Under the Bridge.

Carrie felt that Breanna made the right choice with the song. Lionel praised the singer's notes while Luke complimented her "incredible voice." As mentioned earlier, Canaan James Hill did a cover of Carrie's Love Wins. Then, another contestant covered Adele as Thunderstorm Artis performed When We Were Young.

"Your ability to hold the room — you are amazingly crafty with how you deliver songs. That was my favorite performance you've ever done," said Luke Bryan about Thunderstorm.

Slater Nalley was next to perform on stage and sang Whoever's in New England by Reba McEntire. After that, last season's winner, Abi Carter, returned to the American Idol stage to perform her new single Burned. Jamal Roberts then did a rendition of Undo It by Carrie Underwood. Then came the youngest member of the season, Mattie Pruitt, who covered The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert.

The final performance of the night belonged to Gabby Samone, who performed Beyoncé's I Was Here. Ryan Seacrest then revealed the results of the live voting. The host revealed that after almost 22 million votes, Canaan James Hill and Kolbi Jordan were eliminated from the competition.

The latest American Idol episode aired live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 4 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

