What is Kolbi Jordan's voting number on American Idol? Singer's journey to the Top 10 explored

American Idol star Kolbi Jordan has been on the judges' and fans' minds ever since her rehearsal performance. The singer even went on to enter the Top 10 contestants and is now preparing for the live performance, hoping to eventually make her way to the finale to win the coveted title and take home the grand prize money.

However, for Jordan to move forward, she needs fans' support and votes. The singer took to Instagram on May 3 to remind her fans to vote for her in the upcoming live episode, which would premiere on May 4.

The post also outlined three ways fans could vote for Jordan: by visiting the 'Vote' page on the official website, using the mobile app, or texting her voting number (3) to 21523.

Since the upcoming American Idol episode is a live episode, all the performances would be held live, and the voting would open at the start of the episode and would close during the final commercial break.

"It’s almost showtime, #Idol fans! Tomorrow night I’m hitting that stage LIVE and giving it everything I’ve got, but I need YOU to help me make the #Top8! Voting opens when we go live at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on @Americanidol and closes during the final commercial break!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Kolbi Jordan's American Idol journey explored

Kolbi Jordan is a 26-year-old singer from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Besides singing, she works as a people and cultural generalist, which she explained during her auditions was a human resources position.

Jordan entered the show for her auditions during the season premiere episode, which premiered on March 9. She made an immediate impression on the judges with her outgoing personality and performed her rendition of Epiphany by Chrisette Michele.

After her audition performance, when the singer shared that she was a huge fan of Patti LaBelle, judge Richie got LaBelle on the phone and later told Jordan his dream was to have the two standing side-by-side.

After receiving yeses from all the judges, the American Idol contestant was invited to perform at a Tennessee Titans game. She was later surprised with the first platinum ticket of the season, which allowed her to skip the Idol Arena round.

Jordan's next American Idol performance came during the Showstopper episode, which premiered on April 6. The singer was a bit worried before her performance as she was dealing with sinus issues and allergies, and her rehearsals had also not gone as she wanted them to.

The issue eventually affected her performance a bit, and she was not quite satisfied with it. After she presented River Deep – Mountain High by Ike and Tina Turner, judge Bryan could tell that Jordan was worried, while Richie pointed out that a lot was going on during her performance.

Jordan later paired up with Filo during the Head to Head episode, which premiered on April 7. During the episode, the two singers sang a duet on Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die With a Smile. Underwood was impressed by the pair’s 'superhuman' vocals, earning them a spot in the Top 24.

Twelve of the top twenty-four performed during the Disney Resort episode on April 13. After struggling with her health during her last few performances, Jordan gave it her all in her performance of “New Attitude” by Patti LaBelle.

“From the first time we saw you, it was like you have this light in you and around you and it just comes out of your mouth. I feel like there’s even more in there. I’m so jealous. You’re blowing us away,” Underwood reacted.

The American Idol season 23 contestant eventually made it to the top 10 during the April 28 Iconic Idol Moments episode, after she performed You’re All I Need to Get By. She is preparing to enter the top 8 and hopefully win the show.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC and stream them on Hulu a day later.

