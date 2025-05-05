American Idol season 23 episode 15 recap: Contestants take on Ladies Night as Top 8 gets revealed

On May 4, 2025, season 23 of American Idol released a new segment, which celebrated Ladies Night, as the Top 10 contestants sang songs by renowned female artists from the music industry. The acts were their attempts to secure America's votes and a place in the Top 8. However, the segment saw two singers get eliminated from the contest while the rest advanced.

Ad

For the episode, featuring Ladies Night, celebrated country artist Miranda Lambert joined the contestants as their guest mentor to guide them and help them understand what they should and should not do to improve their acts. Abi Carter, American Idol's season 22 winner, was also featured in the episode, as she presented her new single, Burned.

From Adele to Carrie Underwood, the contestants sang songs by many renowned artists from the music industry.

Ad

Trending

Which songs did the contestants sing in episode 15 of American Idol season 23?

Ad

The episode started with 18-year-old John Foster stepping on the stage to present his rendition of Something to Talk About by Bonnie Raitt. The American Idol contestant left Carrie Underwood mesmerized as she acknowledged his growth throughout the contest, and said:

"Every single time you step on the stage, you feel more comfortable."

The next contender on stage was 26-year-old Kolbi Jordan, whose cover of The Chain by Fleetwood Mac was appreciated by the panelists. Lionel Richie expressed that he was scared "to death" by her stage presence, while Luke Bryan noted that he was fond of her attitude, charisma, and mannerisms.

Ad

24-year-old Josh King was the third contender to perform on stage. He took on Rolling in the Deep by Grammy Award winner Adele. Carrie was in awe of his performance as she said:

"Everybody's bringing their A-game tonight, and you are no exception."

Lionel congratulated John, and Luke commended him for challenging himself by taking on a big song.

Ad

Soon after, guest mentor Miranda Lambert appeared on the American Idol stage to celebrate 20 years of her album Kerosene, and performed its title track.

As the performances continued, Breanna Nix took the stage. The 25-year-old Texas native sang Water Under the Bridge by Adele. While reviewing her act, Carrie stated that the song was the "right song choice for sure." Meanwhile, Lionel praised her for executing the notes perfectly.

"When you got to the back half of that song, you just really have an incredible voice," Luke mentioned.

Ad

Canaan James Hill, the 17-year-old Gospel singer from Dallas, came next and sang Love Wins by Carrie Underwood. Luke appreciated the performance, saying that he liked to see Canaan challenge himself. Meanwhile, Lionel praised him for using the song to send a message to the world.

29-year-old Thunderstorm Artis from Hawaii took the stage after Canaan. He sang When We Were Young by Adele, earning praise and applause from the American Idol panelists. Carrie urged the audience to vote for him so he would stay in the competition.

Ad

"You make cool, cool. I'm so in love with what you just did," Lionel added.

Luke was equally appreciative of his act, commending his ability to "hold the room."

Ad

Slater Nalley, the 18-year-old singer from Atlanta, sang Whoever's in New England by Reba McEntire. The American Idol contender impressed the judges with his rendition of the song. Carrie said that his song choice was "great." Luke expressed the same sentiment, calling it a "cool move" by picking the Reba song.

The performances were briefly stopped as reigning champion Abi Carter stepped on stage to sing Burned, her latest single.

Once the acts resumed, P.E. teacher Jamal Roberts appeared on stage to sing his rendition of Undo It by Carrie Underwood.

Ad

"You are mesmerizing and I love it!" Lionel remarked.

The youngest on American Idol season 23, Mattie Pruitt, appeared next and presented the panelists with her take on Miranda Lambert's The House That Built Me. The judges appreciated how Mattie conveyed the emotions of the song and held every note.

Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest at the Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration (Image via Getty)

Gabby Samone, the 23-year-old artist from Baltimore, was the last singer to perform on Ladies Night. She delivered a cover of I Was Here by Beyoncé, leaving the panelists in awe of her act.

Ad

"I have two words: wow and vote," Carrie said.

Lionel said the same, requesting America to save Gabby from elimination.

Once the acts concluded, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest appeared on stage and revealed the public vote results. A total of 22 million votes came in for the May 4 episode, determining which singers advanced and who went home.

As the results were announced, Ryan revealed that Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill received the fewest votes and were eliminated from the contest.

Ad

American Idol season 23 episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More