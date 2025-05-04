What is Breanna Nix's voting number on American Idol? Singer's journey to the Top 10 explored

On May 4, 2025, American Idol season 23 continued with its Ladies’ Night episode. The live show showcased the Top 10 competitors, with Breanna Nix being a 25-year-old contestant who performed in front of judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The public was allowed to vote as Nix performed with the aim of moving on to the Top 8.

Ad

Breanna's voting number for season 23 is 9. Fans can vote for her during the live episodes by visiting the American Idol website, using the American Idol app, or by texting “9” to 21523. Voting opens during the episode and remains available until the final commercial break.

In a previous episode, Breanna performed Tell Your Heart to Beat Again by Danny Gokey. She also spoke about receiving online comments about her faith. Carrie Underwood responded, “Thank you for being strong,” and Lionel Richie told her, “You raised the bar tonight.”

Ad

Trending

Breanna’s early performances and American Idol progress

Ad

Breanna Nix began her journey on American Idol season 23 with an audition performance of Jesus, Take the Wheel by Carrie Underwood. She shared that she is a stay-at-home mother. ,

“Never say I’m just a stay-at-home mom. That’s such a major job,” Carrie Underwood responded.

The judges voted her through to the next round. Later in the process, Breanna made it to the Top 14 and sang The Show Must Go On during a live show. In an interview, she said that when she sent in her audition video she didn't think it would go anywhere. "I’ve grown so much as a person," she said, and remarked on how it made her aware of what she was capable of.

Ad

During the Iconic Idol Moments episode, Breanna met and worked with mentor Fantasia Barrino to prep for Tell Your Heart to Beat Again. Fantasia introduced her to Danny Gokey via video call. Danny encouraged her to think about the people who needed to hear the song.

After performing, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie gave her a standing ovation. Jelly Roll was seen with tears in his eyes.

Reaching the Top 10 and response to Ladies’ Night performance

Ad

Ad

On April 28, 2025, Breanna Nix was revealed as the final contestant to make it into the Top 10. This announcement came after speculation that she had exited the competition, which she addressed in an Instagram post on April 19.

“I have not left American Idol. I still need your votes,” she clarified.

With her place confirmed, she returned for the Ladies’ Night live episode on May 4. While the contestants performed for judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, Breanna focused on her goal of advancing to the next round. Although she had received recognition for her earlier performance of Tell Your Heart to Beat Again, she remained committed to progressing in the competition.

Ad

In an interview with People magazine on April 22, 2025, Breanna shared that her decision to audition had been unplanned. She reflected on her experience on the show so far,

“When I tried out for American Idol, I didn't really think that it would go anywhere. It was kind of just a joke when I submitted a video and here we are,” she said.

Ad

She also described the experience as something that taught her more about herself and what she could do. She shared that she was starting to "believe" in herself and added that she was "capable of hard things."

Fans can watch the episodes of American Idol currently streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More