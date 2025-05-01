"Where’s that vicious side?" — American Idol judge Lionel Richie gives his honest opinion on Carrie Underwood’s judging style

American Idol season 23 brought Carrie Underwood to the judging panel alongside longtime judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. In a Billboard interview published in April 2025, the judges, host Ryan Seacrest, and celebrity mentors discussed their experiences filming the Hawaii round at the Aulani Disney Resort.
This segment has become a tradition for the show, allowing the top 24 contestants to perform in front of a live audience while being mentored by music industry professionals. During the conversation, Lionel Richie commented on Underwood’s gentle judging approach,
“We kept hearing, ‘She’s so sweet, so cute,’ and we thought we might have a problem with her, because where’s that vicious side,” he joked.
He recalled the moment Underwood had to say no to a contestant for the first time, noting her visible discomfort.
“Do I have to do this some more?” Underwood admitted.
To this Richie responded that she still "got about a hundred more to go.” The interview explored the personal connections each judge has with the show, their thoughts on working together, and the impact the show continues to have on both contestants and viewers.
Carrie’s shift from American Idol contestant to judge
Carrie Underwood reflected on her journey from American Idol season 4 winner to judge,
“I came from obscurity in a small town in Oklahoma. I loved to sing but didn’t really know how to get from point A to point B. From that first Idol moment on, my life was on a completely different path,” she shared.
Now on the other side of the table, she shared how the transition to judging hasn’t been easy. She said it has been "difficult." Luke Bryan noted how Underwood approached the role with compassion and kindness, learning to judge on the fly without a script.
Luke explained that American Idol allows flexibility for judges to make spontaneous requests and interact freely, something Underwood wasn’t used to initially.
“Wait, we can just start telling them what to do and requesting songs?” Carrie asked Bryan.
To which he responded that she could do whatever she wanted to do. Richie added that Underwood brought homemade gifts for the crew, including stewed okra and pickles, noting that everything was made by her and not store-bought.
Seacrest also praised her punctuality and work ethic, saying that she "runs a tight ship.” The team agreed that Underwood’s presence added a fresh tone to the panel, with Bryan suggesting that her influence may have led to an increase in contestants referencing their spirituality and gospel music.
Behind the scenes in Hawaii and ongoing Idol legacy
The Hawaii round has become a key part of American Idol, offering a celebratory moment before live shows begin. Executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick described it as the show's most aspirational phase, focused on audience engagement and contestant growth.
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest reflected on the show's early days, saying it quickly became a program families could enjoy together and gained momentum week by week. Carrie Underwood recalled how, as a contestant, she didn’t always know where she stood in the selection process and learned that even behind-the-scenes decisions left a lasting impact.
The Billboard interview also included input from celebrity mentors Josh Groban and Ashanti, and artist-in-residence Jelly Roll. Groban said mentoring gave him a chance to share lessons from his own early mentors.
Ashanti helped contestants connect with their personal stories, and Jelly Roll supported them both emotionally and artistically, describing himself as a bridge between the judges and the performers.
The next episode of American Idol will air on May 4, 2025 at 8 pm ET on ABC.