"Just everything"— American Idol season 23 Top 7 finalist Thunderstorm Artis dedicates performance to wife

During the May 5, 2025, episode of American Idol season 23, Thunderstorm Artis marked a personal milestone on stage by performing Journey’s Faithfully in honor of his wife. The choice reflected both the lyrical content of the song and his real-life connection to the theme, as he noted that his wife’s name is Faith. Following the broadcast, Artis shared his thoughts on Instagram, writing,

“And being able to dedicate this round to my lovely wife @faithfoyartis was just everything.”

His performance contributed to his advancement to the Top 7 in the live results announcement on American Idol.

Thunderstorm Artis moves into Top 7 on American Idol season 23

Thunderstorm Artis acknowledges his wife

Artis confirmed his Top 7 status on May 6, 2025, through the same celebratory Instagram post:

“TOP 7 on @americanidol yall let’s go!!!!!!!!!! Having all of your guys support really just means the world to me.”

The post came less than 24 hours after his performance aired during the Judges’ Song Contest episode. Artis had been presented with three options from the judges: Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan, Let It Be by The Beatles, and Faithfully by Journey.

Although he initially leaned toward Kahan’s track, he ultimately selected Faithfully, citing a deeper connection to its lyrics. During the episode, Artis addressed his wife directly after his performance, saying,

“The world might have my gift, but you have my heart.”

Artis and guest mentor Jelly Roll guessed that the song had been selected by Luke Bryan or Lionel Richie. However, it was later confirmed that Carrie Underwood had submitted the song. She noted that while the song is often performed in a karaoke style, Artis' version gave her chills.

Live results recap

The American Idol episode featured the Judges’ Song Contest format, where each contestant was provided three song options—one from each judge. Contestants selected a song to perform without knowing which judge submitted it, and each judge gained a point when a contestant chose their suggestion.

After performing Faithfully, Artis returned to the stage to perform Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day with Slater Nalley and John Foster. All three were commended for bringing unique vocal styles to the group number, which was originally recorded by judge Luke Bryan.

Voting remained open for less than two hours during the live show. When voting closed, the six contestants who advanced through viewer votes were announced: Slater Nalley, Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster. That left Mattie Pruitt and Josh King in the bottom two.

With judges Bryan and Richie tied in the Judges’ Song Contest, Carrie Underwood declined to break the tie for the final save decision. The Judges’ Song Contest not only tested contestants’ versatility but also challenged the judges strategically, as each aimed to have their song chosen.

Carrie Underwood’s decision not to break the tie between Bryan and Richie placed the responsibility on them to reach a consensus. Ultimately, Bryan and Richie agreed to use their save on Pruitt, eliminating Josh King.

The seven remaining American Idol contestants are set to perform again on Mother’s Day, with a special episode that includes visits to Disneyland with their families.

Catch new episodes of American Idol Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

