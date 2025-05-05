"That was crazy": American Idol season 23 star Thunderstorm Artis shares message to fans after making it to the Top 8

Thunderstorm Artis took a moment to connect with fans after the May 4 episode of American Idol, where results placed him among the Top 8 contestants of season 23. In a video message posted to Instagram on May 5, 2025, he reflected on the experience of waiting onstage during the live results and shared his reaction shortly after being called safe.

“Yeah, that was crazy, that was so crazy, I cannot believe.” he said.

The singer followed the message with thanks to supporters who voted for him, adding that the journey has been unexpected and deeply meaningful.

Thunderstorm Artis thanks fans after advancing to the American Idol Top 8

Thunderstorm Artis performs Adele’s When We Were Young

During the episode, each contestant was tasked with performing a song by a legendary female artist. Thunderstorm Artis selected Adele’s When We Were Young and took the stage following guidance from guest mentor Miranda Lambert. The performance highlighted his piano skills for the first time this season, drawing positive feedback from all three judges.

Lionel Richie commented on Artis’s ability to simplify the performance and connect with the audience:

“You make cool, cool. That way of taking us down to a solid viewer’s point of view where you can shrink it down to your voice, your sound, I’m so in love with what you just did.”

Luke Bryan called it his favorite performance from Artis so far, while Carrie Underwood remained focused on offering supportive feedback without naming specific favorites.

Artis’ message to fans after the results

Shortly after the American Idol episode aired, Artis posted a brief video to his Instagram page thanking fans for their votes. He described the moment onstage as nerve-wracking, noting that he had “so many knots” in his stomach while waiting for the final results. In the caption, he wrote:

“Wow wow. Top 8 on @americanidol. #Stormchasers you guys got me through this round thanks so much for the love and support.”

He emphasized the emotional impact of the journey so far, stating that making it through each round has been “validating.” Artis also thanked his supporters repeatedly, ending the video by telling them,

“So you guys have no idea how much you are making me feel loved and supported on this journey, so thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The American Idol Top 8 placement secures his return to perform in the next round of the competition, continuing his progression on the show since his standout audition earlier this season.

May 4 results and next steps

The American Idol episode concluded with host Ryan Seacrest announcing the Top 8, based entirely on viewer votes. The singers advancing alongside Thunderstorm Artis were John Foster, Mattie Pruitt, Gabby Samone, Jamal Roberts, Josh King, Slater Nalley, and Breanna Nix.

Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill were eliminated after receiving the fewest votes. With their exit, none of the platinum ticket recipients from the auditions remain in the competition.

The remaining American Idol contestants now move forward to the judges’ song contest episode airing on May 5. Each judge will choose songs for the contestants, with another round of live voting to determine who continues to the next stage of American Idol.

Catch American Idol every Sunday and Monday on ABC at 8 PM ET.

