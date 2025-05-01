Where to follow Thunderstorm Artis of American Idol season 23 on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

American Idol Season 23 brought a new group of aspiring artists to the stage. Contestants from across the country have been performing in front of judges, hoping to advance through the competition. Among them is Thunderstorm Artis, who previously competed on The Voice.

Ad

His return to reality television has drawn interest from viewers familiar with his past performances. For those looking to follow his journey this season, Thunderstorm Artis, a 29-year-old singer-songwriter, is on Instagram under the handle @thunderstormartis.

Everything to know about Thunderstorm Artis of American Idol season 23

Who is Thunderstorm Artis?

Ad

Trending

Thunderstorm Artis was born in Oahu, Hawaii, and is one of eleven children in a musically gifted family. He started performing at an early age and has since had the opportunity to share the stage with artists like Jack Johnson, Train, and the Zac Brown Band.

Following the establishment of experience through live shows and music releases, Artis moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he continues working towards a career in music.

Ad

In 2020, he married Faith Artis. They met when they attended a concert in Hawaii and started dating shortly after. Artis proposed on an Australian trip, and the couple was married in a matter of months. Today, they have two sons, Ezekiel, born in June 2022, and Zion, born in September 2024.

Faith Artis is employed in the haircare and wellness sector via an MLM business and posts about their family life and business endeavors on social media.

Ad

Ad

Thunderstorm Artis gained national recognition on The Voice season 18 in 2020, where he placed third. In 2025, he returned to TV competition by competing on American Idol season 23. As of April 2025, Artis reached the top 14 on American Idol, qualifying through a series of solid performances.

Instagram presence

Artis is active on Instagram, sharing moments from his personal and professional life. On May 1, 2025, he uploaded another update ahead of the next competition phase on American Idol. In the caption, he shared his intention to improve his performance and demonstrate to the audience that he has what it takes to become "the next American Idol."

Ad

Ad

On April 23, 2025, he posted a photo reflecting on his American Idol audition and the progress he has made, writing:

“Can’t believe this is where this whole journey started, Just me and my guitar taking one more chance on myself and hoping that a few of yall would like what a had to offer and now I’m in top 14 🤯 These next few weeks are going to be so hard but I’m praying that I’ll be able to see this through all the way till the end."

Ad

To mark a milestone in his music career, Artis made a post on April 10, 2025, celebrating the growing reach of one of his songs, captioned:

“Wow 500k on this song you guys are amazing.

He also documents moments with his family. On April 11, 2025, he shared a set of photos with his wife and children in honor of their anniversary. He captioned the post:

“Happy 5 years with the strongest woman I know @faithfoyartis the way you love me is a kind of love that I’ve never experienced in my life.”

Ad

American Idol is broadcast on Sunday evenings and Monday evenings at 8 PM ET on ABC. Fans can watch to see how Thunderstorm Artis does on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More