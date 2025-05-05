How rich is Miranda Lambert? American Idol guest mentor's net worth explored

As American Idol goes on to awe audiences in season 23, the inclusion of country music diva Miranda Lambert as a guest mentor added another level of professionalism and celebrity status. Lambert, who is celebrated for her explosive performances and established career in country music, not only left a mark on the stage but has also accumulated substantial wealth over the years.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, with an estimated fortune of $60 million, her wealth is a result of her vast music catalog, awards, and business ventures.

American Idol season 23 guest mentor Miranda Lambert's career and net worth

Career and achievements

Miranda Lambert's path to stardom began in 2005 when she came out with her first album, Kerosene, which rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Since then, she has released nine solo albums, some of which have topped country charts.

Among her notable hits are songs such as The House That Built Me, Heart Like Mine, and Over You, which helped soar her popularity across the county.

Lambert's discography has been rewarded with numerous awards, having won 35 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Her success as a country music artist has been complemented by her sustained chart-topping singles and capacity to resonate with audiences through universally relevant songwriting.

As a Pistol Annies member, Lambert has extended her influence even further, and her ventures such as Platinum and Revolution have cemented her status as one of country music's leading artists.

Background and personal life

Born on November 10, 1983, in Longview, Texas, Miranda grew up in a family that was engaged in law enforcement and private detection, and from a young age, she was exposed to music.

She gained national recognition following her third-place finish on the first season of Nashville Star in 2003, an outcome that saw her sign a recording contract with Epic Records.

Her life has become well-known outside of music, especially her union with fellow country artist Blake Shelton. Shelton and she divorced in 2015, after which Lambert had brief romances before marrying in NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019.

She is also the stepmother of McLoughlin's son Landon. Lambert is also an advocate for animal rights, co-founder of the MuttNation Foundation, which targets animal rescue as well as adoptions.

Other significant ventures

Beyond music, Miranda Lambert diversified her interests in business through real estate acquisition and other commercial enterprises.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, in 2016, she purchased a $3.4 million Nashville-area 400-acre tract containing various houses, cabins, and outdoor event venues.

In addition to Lambert's commercial efforts, Lambert also owns several houses in Tennessee, one of which was her former shared home with Blake Shelton.

Her animal love has a place within business as well, as Lambert helped create the MuttNation Foundation and debuted a pet products line, whose sales benefit the animals' rescue activities.

The American Idol guest mentor's enterprises, including charitable activity, all make up a portion of her net worth.

Miranda Lambert on American Idol

Miranda Lambert made a big appearance on May 4, 2025, on American Idol season 23 when she joined in to help the contestants commemorate the 20th anniversary of her hit Kerosene.

In addition to performing the famous song, Lambert appeared as a guest mentor.

Being the most awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards, Lambert brought her wealth of experience to the show.

Her observations gave the contestants useful advice, especially during "Ladies Night," when they sang songs by legendary female artists.

Catch American Idol Sundays and Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC and vailable for streaming on Hulu.

