When was SNL 50’s musical guest Benson Boone on American Idol? Details explored

American Idol alum Benson Boone appeared as a musical guest on SNL's May 3 episode, performing alongside host Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary. Boone first gained attention as an Idol contestant during the show's season 19. He auditioned with a cover of Aidan Martin's Punchline, earning praise from the judges.

Despite advancing to the Top 24, Boone withdrew from the competition, stating his desire to build a career based on his music rather than the show. His SNL performance comes after a rise in popularity, largely driven by his single Beautiful Things.

SNL 50’s musical guest Benson Boone’s American Idol journey

Benson Boone initially became popular by competing on American Idol season 19, which aired in 2021. Being 18 years old, Boone shared in his American Idol audition that he had no idea he was a singer until a year ago, and grew up in a family with no musical background. All three judges praised his potential, and he was awarded a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Although he progressed, Boone chose to drop out of the competition prior to the live performances. In his following interviews, he stated that he didn't feel ready to establish himself as an artist then and wished to do music on his own terms, without the long-term stigma of a TV talent show.

He underscored his ambition to be recognized for his music and songwriting instead of his background on American Idol. Boone also added that his parents were supportive of his decision after he shared with them the reasons behind it.

Transition to his music career

Following his exit from American Idol, Benson Boone redirected his attention towards becoming a music artist, dropping his first single Ghost Town in 2021. It gained praise on online platforms, and Boone established a developing fan base. He kept dropping songs, such as In The Stars, solidifying his status among pop and rock fans.

Boone’s career accelerated rapidly with the release of his album Fireworks & Rollerblades in April 2024. He performed at major venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and was named Best Alternative Video winner at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

He also made a return to the lineup for the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival with October 5 and October 12 performances listed at Zilker Park, Texas. Later in June of 2024, Taylor Swift included Boone in her list of opening acts to play at Wembley Stadium for the London shows of the Eras Tour, boosting his level of exposure once again.

In 2025, Boone's Beautiful Things was a major achievement in his career, gaining impressive success and paving the way for his growth in the music world. His recent appearance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was an indication of his growing popularity.

Boone's new studio album, American Heart, will be released on June 20, 2025, the next installment in his musical journey.

SNL backflip moment

NBC dropped a series of promotional clips for the May 3, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live, with host Quinta Brunson and musical guest Benson Boone. In one of the clips, Boone was announced by Brunson but did not show up right away.

Cast member Sarah Sherman humorously commented on his missing entrance, mentioning that Boone was supposed to flip into frame. The moment became a comedic highlight when Boone suddenly executed a backflip onto the set, landing right in front of them before delivering a short greeting.

The second promo featured Boone standing beside Brunson, seemingly preparing for another flip. Brunson reacted with a quiet expression, while Sherman stayed in the background. In the third and final promo, Sherman attempted a backflip herself but landed awkwardly, drawing attention when a stage medic arrived to check on her.

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

