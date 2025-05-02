Saturday Night Live musical guest Benson Boone backflips for Quinta Brunson during the show's Promo

Saturday Night Live will return with a new episode on Saturday, May 3, featuring Quinta Brunson as host and Benson Boone as musical guest. A set of promotional clips for the episode was released on Thursday, May 1, by NBC. The promos included Boone, Brunson, and cast member Sarah Sherman. In the first video, Boone was introduced by Brunson but was initially absent.

Ad

Sherman commented on the missing entrance when Boone then executed a backflip onto the set in response. The clip was part of NBC’s standard promotional rollout ahead of the weekly live episode from Studio 8H.

Benson Boone joins Quinta Brunson for Saturday Night Live promo with a backflip

Boone enters the frame with a backflip

Ad

Trending

The initial Saturday Night Live segment opened with Quinta Brunson announcing Benson Boone as the musical guest. At that point, Boone did not appear. Sarah Sherman remarked that Boone was supposed to flip into frame. After both began calling out his name, Boone entered with a backflip, landing in front of them. He then delivered a short greeting.

In the second clip, Boone stood beside Brunson as if about to do another flip. Brunson reacted quietly, while Sherman stayed silent in the background. In the third promo, Sherman tried a flip herself without warning, then appeared lying awkwardly on the studio floor. A stage medic came over to check on her as part of the segment.

Ad

Musical debut scheduled for the May 3 episode

Ad

Boone’s appearance on Saturday Night Live marks his first time performing on the show. Brunson will be hosting for the second time. Their pairing was announced during the previous broadcast. Boone was also recently part of the 2025 Coachella lineup. During one set at the music festival, he performed with Brian May of Queen. Their set included a live version of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Boone’s second album, American Heart, comes out on June 20, 2025, and includes the singles “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical.” NBC announced him as a guest on Saturday Night Live for the May 3 episode as part of his album promotion.

Ad

In 2024, Boone wrapped up his Fireworks and Rollerblades world tour, performing across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Boone’s background and recent activity

Ad

Benson Boone hails from Monroe, Washington. His success in the music scene started after going viral on social media with short-form video content. In 2021, he auditioned for American Idol season 19 and made it to the Top 24. Nevertheless, he decided to leave the competition before proceeding further.

Months later in the same year, Boone joined Night Street Records, a record label created by Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds. Reynolds has remained a mentor and career counselor to Boone, encouraging him throughout his initial releases and career stages.

Ad

After leaving the reality show, Boone concentrated on creating and releasing new music. His most recent single, Beautiful Things, was dropped in January 2025 and attained massive commercial success. The track went up to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Catch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 PM ET on NBC, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More