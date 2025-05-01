"Believe in what you’re singing": American Idol season 22 winner Abi Carter shares advice for season 23 contestants

Almost a year has passed since Abi Carter was named the winner of American Idol season 22. After months of touring, releasing music, and adjusting to life in the public eye, she returned to the Idol stage on April 28, 2025, joining Jelly Roll and Chayce Beckham for a special appearance. In an exclusive interview with EntertainmentNow on April 29, 2025, she said,

“I would say, believe in what you’re singing.”

For Carter, this meant making meaningful choices each round, knowing the impact of being present and intentional throughout a process that, in her words, “happens so quickly.”

American Idol season 22 winner Abi Carter shares key lessons with the new Idol finalists

Experience beyond the stage

Carter explained that much of the work behind the scenes often shapes contestants' memories of their time on American Idol. With multiple live shows each week, rehearsals, vocal training, and fittings, she recalled the toll it could take.

“Even though you’re gonna have very fast paced days and very boring days, just kind of soak it all in,” she said.

While each round may seem long, the entire season can pass rapidly. Her main reminder to the current group is to be mindful of how they navigate the daily routine.

“Getting past each round, every week, feels like it takes so long...And then within like two days, it’s done and it’s over,” she said.

Carter suggested that the day-to-day details may seem minor at the time but can leave a lasting impression after the show ends.

Awareness and attitude

Reflecting further, Carter explained that her mindset played a role in shaping her time on the show. She admitted that she struggled to stay present throughout the competition and mentioned feeling overwhelmed early on, even stating that by the second week, she was ready to "go home."

She added that fatigue often shaped how she felt during the process. In hindsight, she said she might have approached certain moments differently. Carter said contestants might later realize they should have spent more time building connections with the "other contestants," suggesting that those moments can become meaningful in retrospect.

“Maybe you’ll wish that you weren’t so grumpy in the mornings.”

For Carter, American Idol was not only about performance but also how she approached each interaction and day’s responsibilities.

Taking the judges’ feedback seriously

In preparing for performances, Carter and runner-up Will Moseley agreed that song selection and interpretation play a significant role. Moseley emphasized the importance of preparation, saying,

“Figure out how to change it up, make it their own.”

With only a few days to rehearse between live shows, contestants are expected to adapt quickly. Carter linked this preparation directly to the outcome.

“If you don’t [connect to the song], and let’s say you get voted off, you’re gonna regret it,” she said.

She explained that choosing material without a personal connection could lead to second thoughts later. However, she added that making deliberate choices could help contestants walk away without regrets. For her, aligning with the lyrics and performance helped maintain clarity throughout American Idol.

Moseley added that growth during the show often depends on each contestant’s starting point.

“There’s certain people who’ve never been on a stage that are having to learn how to hold a microphone...Everybody’s at such a different learning curve all the time,” he said.

New episodes of American Idol premiere Sundays and Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

