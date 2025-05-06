American Idol season 23 episode 16 recap: Judges save one from elimination as public votes decide Top 7

American Idol season 23 episode 16 was released on May 5. The episode saw the remaining eight contestants compete in the Judges Song Contest. With Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and the American Idol alum-turned-judge Carrie Underwood holding the reigns of the episode, public votes decided to keep six contestants, while one was saved by the judges to form the Top 7.

In the Judges Song Contest, each of the three judges pitched one song for every contestant. Every contestant was then given the choice to choose from the three songs judges chose for them.

The judge whose song was selected by a contestant would get a point and the judge to get the most points would win.

Lionel and Luke tied when it came to Judges Song Contest points and were given the chance to save one contestant from the bottom 2. They picked Mattie Pruitt to save, while Josh King was eliminated.

The performances and judges' comments on American Idol season 23 episode 16

The 25-year-old Breanna chose Luke Bryan's pick for her- Independence Day by Martina McBride. After her performance, Carrie praised her song choice because Breanna didn't miss any beats.

Lionel complimented her voice and said that her high notes were out of the "stratosphere".

"That's an amazingly challenging song. The ease at which you hit those high notes was tremendous."

Then came the 16-year-old Mattie Pruitt, another contestant to choose Luke Bryan's selection- Always Been You by Jessie Murph. Carrie told her that she was taking baby steps in the "sass department", while Luke asked her to channel the sass complimenting her vocals.

Next up on American Idol was 18-year-old John Foster and picked Carrie Underwood's choice for him- I Cross My Heart by George Strait.

Carrie called his song perfect and said that it was one of his best performances. Luke also acknowledged how John was singing better every week.

The 24-year-old Josh King sang Home by Michael Bublé chosen for him by Lionel Richie.

"You seemed in your element. That was a really strong performance," said Carrie.

Lionel said that he embodied the song while Luke stated that it was a perfect song choice fand that he had all style needed for the song.

Then came Gabby Samone. The 23-year-old chose to sing Lionel's choice for her, which was Hero by Mariah Carey. Carrie praised her song choice because she said she sang beautifully.

Lionel mentioned that Gabby had turned a Mariah song into her own, adding that she had "undeniable" stage presence. Luke asked where she got her power from and noted that she had "star vibes".

Jamal chose to sing I Believe by Fantasia, another song Lionel picked for the contestants. Carrie appreciated the 27-year-old's song delivery while Lionel said that his execution of the song had him crying.

Luke said he had never seen someone connect the heart and the head to a song like Jamal did.

He also admitted to getting emotional by his performance and said that he was gifted with the ability to stir such emotions.

The 29-year-old Thunderstorm Artis sang Carrie's choice for him, which was Faithfully by Journey.

His performance made Carrie say that his voice was unique and that he had the ability to mold the song to fit himself. Lionel noted that Thunderstorm had an instant identity, while Luke said:

"It's an honor to sit here. You're really brilliant."

Then came Slater Nalley, who chose Atlantic City by Bruce Springsteen picked for him by Luke Bryan. While the American Idol alum judge, Carrie, thought the 18-year-old's performance was "great", Lionel liked the way Slater pulled it off.

He also complimented his shirt and said that it told him a lot about his career. Luke praised the energy Slater brought to his performance.

Because Lionel and Luke tied with three points each, they had the chance to decide who they would want to save from elimination and take to the American Idol Top 7; and they collectively decided to keep Mattie.

The contestant to not make it further was Josh King, because he received the lowest votes of all and was eliminated.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans can follow its official Instagram page, @americanidol.

