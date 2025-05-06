⁠"I still voted for her"— American Idol fans react to Breanna forgetting the lyrics of Independence Day

American Idol season 23 aired episode 16 on Monday, May 5, 2025, and saw the contestants take on the Judge's Song Contest. During the episode, the singers were given choices of what they could give as the judges came up with songs they wanted each singer to sing.

Breanna Nix's options were The Blessing by Elevation Worship feat. Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, Independence Day by Martina McBride, and Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande. The American Idol contestant picked the Maritna McBride song, however, when she took to the stage, she briefly forgot the lyrics mid-performance.

Her rendition of the song still received praise, and Luke Bryan told her that "missing a word or two" wasn't a big deal since she hit all the notes. Fans online also commented on Breanna's performance on Monday's episode and pardoned her mistake. One person wrote on X:

"i still voted for her as well! Even the big dawgs in the game mess up lyrics!"

"Breanna sounds great but it’s a shame she messed up the lyrics! Ugh! Girllllll. I’m still voting for ya!" a fan commented.

"Breanna missing some words was nothing, amazing vocals as usual!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Breanna's strong vocals make up for those misses lyrics tonight. It surprised me though. Nerves will get you," a person wrote.

"Breanna got an EASY pick right in her wheelhouse w/ Martina McBride's "Independence Day" and SHOULDN'T be going anywhere (but I STILL HATE THIS EPISODE b/c it ALWAYS DE-VOLVES into a judges' bravado fest rather than concentrating on the CONTESTANTS)" a fan commented.

"Nerves of opening show? Either way; she sounded fantastic and i voted for Breanna," a tweet read.

"I don't get this Breanna stuff. I just don't feel she will actually make a difference on any music chart. Not as a lead singer. People must look at her and see their niece or neighbor or something. There is no way America believes in her," a person wrote

"Breanna is like missing half of the words. It doesn’t really sound like a country song when she sings it either. She has a great voice though," a fan commented.

"I think Luke"— Breanna guesses who picked Independence Day for her to sing on American Idol season 23 episode 16

In American Idol season 23 episode 16, the judges challenged the contestants by giving them options for what song to sing instead of letting them pick their own songs for the Judge's Song Contest episode.

The opening performance of the night was Breanna Nix, who had decided to sing Independence Day by Martina McBride. However, in the middle of her rendition, the singer forgot the lyrics but continued the performance. After the song ended, Ryan Seacrest asked the American Idol season 23 contestant who she thought had picked the song.

"I think Luke, that's what my gut says," she said.

The host asked if she was sure because Carrie Underwood had sung the same song a few times. Breanna replied that she thought the female judge picking the song would have been "too obvious," and in-house mentor, Jelly Roll, also agreed that he believed it was Luke Bryan's choice of song.

Luke accepted that he had picked Independence Day and complimented Breanna on her performance. He pointed out the forgotten lyrics but said that the American Idol season 23 singer made up for it with her vocals and hitting the notes.

Fans online reacted to the performance and felt that, apart from the hiccup, Breanna still delivered a performance worthy of receiving enough votes to advance to the next stage.

Tune in every Sunday and Monday to watch the remaining contestants take on the stage with new songs on American Idol season 23 on ABC.

