“I’m so in love with what you just did” – American Idol judge Lionel Richie makes his feelings known about Thunderstorm Artis’s performance

Thunderstorm Artis earned high praise from the American Idol judges during the May 4, 2025 episode of season 23. His rendition of Adele’s When We Were Young captivated the panel, with Lionel Richie declaring,

Ad

“You make cool cool. You have a way of taking us down to a solid viewers point of you. I’m so in love with what you just did.”

Artis accompanied himself on piano for the performance, which was part of the show’s theme night honoring iconic women in music. The episode aired live across all U.S. time zones and featured the top 10 contestants performing for viewer votes to advance to the top 8.

Ad

Trending

Artis, a former third-place finalist on The Voice in 2020, now 29, is seeking a final shot at a national title as this is his last eligible year to compete on American Idol. After a brief dip in momentum, his standout performance reestablished his presence in the competition.

Thunderstorm's American Idol top ten performance

Ad

On the May 4 episode of American Idol, Thunderstorm Artis performed Adele’s When We Were Young while playing piano. During rehearsals, mentor Miranda Lambert expressed concern about him becoming too insular with the performance.

However, Artis proved his adaptability by delivering a performance that was both technically solid and emotionally resonant with the audience. The judges responded with enthusiasm. Carrie Underwood said,

“I just got really scared. You people need to vote out there.”

Ad

Luke Bryan added,

“You are amazingly crafty with how you deliver the songs. That was my favorite performance you’ve ever done. Such a pro.”

Miranda Lambert also offered compliments during the mentorship process, supporting his efforts to craft a unique version of the song. His past few performances were noted as having lost momentum, but his performance of When We Were Young earned him renewed attention.

Ad

Artis’s performance aired as part of American Idol’s live coast-to-coast broadcast, with viewers given less than two hours to vote for their favorite contestants. During the final commercial break, host Ryan Seacrest returned to reveal the voting results.

Ad

Thunderstorm Artis did make it through to the top 8, solidifying his position as a frontrunner in the competition. With only eight contestants left, the stakes have increased as Artis prepares for the next phase of American Idol.

Thunderstorm's American Idol journey

Thunderstorm Artis auditioned for American Idol at the age of 28, just within the eligibility limit for the show. By the time he advanced to the live shows, he had turned 29. This marks his last opportunity to compete on American Idol, and he has expressed a strong desire to use the platform to fully showcase his artistry. Speaking to Parade on April 28, Artis said,

Ad

“Originally, man, I was terrified about doing a second show,”

referring to his earlier appearance on The Voice. He explained that much has changed in his life since his 2020 appearance on The Voice, where he placed third as part of Team John Legend.

“I have two kids now, I have a wonderful wife, and I am in a different season of life,” he said. “So I wanted to come on here and really showcase my artistry in a way that I didn’t get to do on the last show with some original music. I really wanted to see if I had what it took.”

Ad

Ad

Artis shared that returning to a national platform was driven by his desire for both personal growth and professional development. He saw the opportunity as a chance to bet on himself and continue evolving.

He also mentioned that he still keeps in touch with John Legend, his former coach on The Voice, and credited that experience with shaping his journey as an artist. Now living in Nashville with his wife Faith and their two sons, Thunderstorm Artis is steadily advancing his music career while taking part in the show.

Ad

In an interview with Deseret News, he shared that performing for an engaged and supportive audience has been a long-held dream. Returning to a major stage and connecting with people who truly appreciate his music felt deeply fulfilling to him.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More