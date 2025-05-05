"Got my votes!!!"— American Idol fans react to John Foster singing Something to Talk About by Bonnie Raitt

American Idol season 23 honored female singers in episode 15, titled, Ladies Night, during which the Top 10 contestants sang songs by singers they cherished and felt inspired by, while Miranda Lambert served as the mentor of the night.

Ad

John Foster, the first performer of the night, picked Something to Talk About by Bonnie Raitt and met up with Miranda Lambert ahead of his performance to get notes on what to do on stage. After John's performance ended, the judges had trouble getting a word in as the studio audience screamed his name.

Fans online also commented on his performance and praised John Foster. One person wrote on X:

"John Foster got my votes!!! Country music fixing to have a huge new mega star!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"John has the best musical talent in the competition. He is a singer/songwriter with a great voice. He has a very wide appeal and character. I don't see how he isn't in the final two! VOTE for him," a fan commented.

"John Foster is so so authentically good! He's got it all. I sure hope he wins!!!!" a tweet read.

Ad

Some American Idol season 23 fans were unhappy with John Foster's latest performance:

"John Foster is not a great singer. He doesn’t follow through at the end of each lyric. He drops the end notes. And his voice is as good as many karaoke singers. The judges act as if every contestant is so outstanding," a person wrote.

Ad

"Bad song choice and probably his worst performance of the season. Hope he still makes it through," a fan commented.

"Mmm a little over the top praise for a just ok performance. He’s likable but not a winner. AI told judges to push for him," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

Ad

"Not his best. Show opener and felt kind of low energy. He will get through, but don’t feel like tonight was his best," a person wrote.

"kinda feel like it could come down to john & jamal for the top 2, based on their popularity the twitter crowd definitely loves jamal but i feel like middle america really loves john," a fan commented.

Ad

John Foster's rendition of Something to Talk About by Bonnie Raitt has fans screaming on on American Idol season 23 episode 15

Ad

During American Idol season 23 episode 15, titled, Ladies Night, John Foster was the first contestant to perform on stage and earned himself a standing ovation from the judges and his fellow contestants.

As the studio audience continued to scream the American Idol season 23 contestant's name, Carrie Underwood asked John if he knew any of them. She told him that she didn't know if he could hear what she was saying but the singer said he could hear fine.

Ad

The American Idol season 23 judge noted that John was someone they had watched grow the most while on the show. She told him that it was evident that he was more comfortable and was connecting with the audience more including those watching from home.

"I saw you looking at that camera," Carrie added.

She added that she loved it and praised his evolution and urged him to keep letting loose. Luke Bryan told the American Idol season 23 contestant's "charisma meter" was peaking off the charts and told him to come closer to the panel so he could say hi to three women in the front row. John explained that they were his girlfriend and cousins.

Ad

Fans online reacted to John Foster's latest performance but were divided by it. While some praised his rendition of the Bonnie Raitt song, others didn't think it was as good.

Tune in tomorrow to watch another episode of American Idol season 23 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More