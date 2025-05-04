What is John Foster's voting number on American Idol? Singer's journey to the Top 10 explored

John Foster has earned a fan-favorite spot on American Idol season 23. He is now a contestant in the Top 10 and will appear on the live Ladies' Night episode, airing on May 4, 2025. Fans will be able to vote for him during the live show as he aims to continue advancing in the competition.

Voters can support Foster in one of three ways: by visiting the Vote page on the American Idol website, using the American Idol mobile app, or by texting "13" to 21523, which is his official voting number for the season.

Voting will open during the show and will remain available until the final commercial break.

John Foster’s American Idol journey explored

From Longview, Texas, John Foster is a 27-year-old country artist and music instructor who made his American Idol debut in the audition episode that aired on March 24, 2025. He performed My Girl by The Temptations and impressed the judges with his smooth, classic-sounding voice.

The judges praised his traditional tone, with Carrie Underwood describing it as a “wonderful throwback” sound. Foster received three yeses and advanced to the next round.

In the Idol Arena episode on March 31, he performed Let’s Stay Together by Al Green. Lionel Richie complimented his stage presence and said that John brought more than just strong vocals—he also knew how to connect with the audience.The performance showed another side of Foster, earning him a place in the Showstoppers round.

During the April 6 episode, he performed Ordinary People by John Legend. The judges appreciated his interpretation of the song, noting his strong vocal control. Foster later appeared in the Disney Aulani Resort round, singing What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye.

Despite competing against several strong contestants, his consistent vocal tone and calm stage energy helped him reach the Top 10. Foster continued showing steady progress with each round, gradually earning recognition for his unique style and traditional approach to country music.

Emotional tributes and crowd-winning moments

As the competition moved forward, John Foster made an emotional impact during the Songs of Faith special on April 20, 2025. He performed an original song titled Tell That Angel I Love Her, which he wrote as a tribute to his late friend, Maggie Dunn, who passed away in 2022.

The emotional performance ended with Foster wiping away tears and saying, “I love you, Maggie.” The judges were moved, with Carrie Underwood praising his commitment to keeping country music traditional and heartfelt. Luke Bryan said that Foster's performance erased all doubts he had about his place in the competition.

In the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame week, Foster performed Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley. The rendition drew comparisons to artists like Dwight Yoakam and received enthusiastic fan reactions.

“That boy knows what he’s doing,” Lionel Richie remarked.

For the Iconic Idol Moments episode on April 28, John sang I Told You So by Randy Travis, dedicating it to Carrie Underwood.

“This is my way of saying, ‘I love you, Carrie. Thank you for all the support,’” he said in a confessional.

With this performance, John officially joined the American Idol season 23 Top 10. The current lineup includes Jamal Roberts, Josh King, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, and Breanna Nix. The group represents a wide range of genres—from traditional country and gospel to pop and soul.

American Idol season 23 airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

