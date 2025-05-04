What is Jamal Roberts' voting number on American Idol? Singer's journey to the Top 10 explored

Jamal Roberts has gained popularity among the American Idol viewers ever since his rehearsal performance. The singer is currently in the Top 10 and is preparing for the live episode, hoping to enter the Top 8 and eventually win the coveted title and prize money.

To help Roberts win the season, fans need to cast their votes. There are three ways to vote: visit the 'Vote' page on the show's official website, use the American Idol app, or text his voting number (12) to 21523.

The upcoming Ladies' Night episode, premiering live on May 4, 2025, will feature real-time performances from the contestants. Voting will commence with this episode and remain open until the final commercial break.

Jamal Roberts' American Idol journey explored

American Idol season 23 contestant Jamal Roberts is a 27-year-old singer from Meridian, Mississippi. Aside from singing, Roberts works as a P.E. teacher at Crestwood Elementary.

Roberts first appeared in the third auditions episode of the season, which premiered on March 23, 2025. While introducing himself, the singer shared that he had been dreaming of being part of the competition for years.

The season 23 contestant soon took the stage and impressed the panel members with his rendition of Mary Jane by Rick James. Judge Carrie Underwood liked his voice however, she pointed out that he needed to open up a little bit and have some confidence.

“You need some swagger. You can’t walk around with that big ol’ voice and not have the rest of you being like, ‘Yeah.’ It’s a confidence thing. You’re so good, just loosen up and let your body match your voice,” the American Idol judge said.

After receiving their yeses from the present judges, Roberts advanced to the March 31 episode titled Idol Arena. The singer mentioned during his introduction that he came on the show because he wanted to bring light to his town in Mississippi, which has been a victim of violence in recent years.

The 27-year-old singer received a standing ovation for his performance of Her Heart. Judge Richie commended him for his "brilliant performance" and highlighted how much he had improved since his auditions.

"Somewhere between the last time we heard you and now, God has anointed you with something so fantastic and that gave us the opportunity to appreciate his gift to you. That was a brilliant performance,” Richie said.

In the Showstoppers round, which was released on April 6, Roberts sang Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton. While the judges felt that the contestant missed something in his act, he managed to advance to the next round.

The following day, he paired up with fellow American Idol contestant Desmond Roberts, and the two sang a duet on The Door by Teddy Swims. Despite hearing the track for the first time during rehearsals, the duo managed to practice it and delivered a standout performance, earning them spots in the top 24.

Roberts closed out the first part of the Disney's Aulani Resort episode, which aired on April 13. He sang Jelly Roll’s Liar and eventually went on to get a spot in the top 14.

The singer recently sang his rendition of Heal by Tom Odell during Iconic Idol Moments episode, which premiered on April 28. Judge Richie called it “divine,” and after the votes were counted in, he entered the Top 10.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.

