"COMMANDED that room"— American Idol fans praise Jamal Roberts' rendition of Heal

American Idol's latest episode, which aired on Monday, April 28, 2025, saw Jamal Roberts perform Heal by Tom Odell. Ahead of his performance, he met with guest mentor and former winner, Fantasia Barrino, to get feedback on his song choice.

After he took to the stage, the judges were left speechless, and fans online were in agreement. They shared their thoughts on Jamal's performance and his inclusion in the Top 10 online and praised him. One X user wrote:

"Jamal Roberts COMMANDED that room. WOW."

"Jamal. Omg! That man is insanely good. I stood up midway through. Vocals crazy beautiful. I don’t even know that song but now I need to," a fan commented.

"Jamal Roberts, you are a whole entire sangin phool on these people’s program. They can’t understand the DEPTH of your anointing, and I can’t wait for you to go forth and heal the land. God bless you, Brother, and CONGRATULATIONS on making the Idol Top 10!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called Jamal's performance "powerful":

"Wow, Jamal is so extremely talented. What a powerful performance. And also at the end of the performance when he stops singing, and the lights shone right on him. That was such a perfect moment for such a beautiful performance!" a person wrote.

"Jamal just gets it. So many singers on these shows, as good as they are sort of flame out because they just think one dimensionally. You have to stretch yourself, especially if you're a r&b artist. Sing what you love, but think outside the box! Jamal has it!!!" a fan commented.

"Whew I love me some Jamal GO HEAD GIVE HIM THE CROWN CAUSE YEAAAAA," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Jamal is in his bag when it comes to picking songs. He has not missed. And batting out of the park on every single one. He is not taking this journey lightly. Reward him with your votes," a person wrote.

"Jamal & Gabby are both special I want Jamal to win but Gabby is so talented and is a more skilled singer than him. Jamal makes you feel everything he sings though," a fan commented.

Jamal Roberts leaves the judges speechless with his rendition of Heal by Tom Odell during American Idol season 23 episode 14

During American Idol season 23 episode 14, Jamal Roberts met with Fantasia Barrino. He explained how much he loved the mentor and not being able to move when he saw her.

Fantasia told the cast member she really wanted to hear him sing and asked about his choice of song. Jamal told her he had picked Heal and explained that most of the songs he had sung on the show, he had never heard before. However, when he heard the Tom Odell song for the first time, it spoke to him.

The American Idol season 23 contestant said that he didn't care about the genre of the song, as he tried to emerse himself in it and put all his pain into it. Fantasia thought that the lyrics of Heal made it a perfect song for him and she teared up while hearing Jamal sing.

When Jamal appeared on the American Idol season 23 stage, his performance left the judges speechless and they gave him a standing ovation. Lionel Richie called his performance divine while Carrie and Luke had nothing to add.

Jamal was one of the contestants who made it to the Top 10. Fans online reacted to his performance and his inclusion in the Top 10 and praised him.

Episodes of American Idol season 23 can be streamed on hulu and ABC.

