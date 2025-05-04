I firmly believe Filo deserved a spot in American Idol season 23’s Top 10

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

On April 28, 2025, American Idol season 23 revealed its Top 10 contestants. Each singer performed songs that were once made popular by former contestants, with the theme centred on iconic Idol moments. Filo chose And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, taking inspiration from Jennifer Hudson’s season 3 performance.

Even though he gave a strong performance, it wasn’t enough to earn enough votes to move forward. Both Filo and Ché were eliminated, and their exits quickly led to reactions online. Many viewers shared their disappointment, saying the results felt unexpected and unfair.

Some fans called the outcome a “huge upset,” while others said they were so shocked they stopped watching the episode after the announcement. Adding to the sentiment was the significance of Filo’s song choice and execution. In a week featuring past mentors like Fantasia and new interpretations of Idol classics, Filo’s rendition stood out as one of the more challenging and heartfelt.

In my opinion, Filo’s elimination showed how unpredictable the show’s voting system can be, where both luck and talent play a role. Even though he gave one of his best performances of the season, he didn’t move forward, and that shows how public voting can often depend on personal taste and timing.

Filo gave a performance full of skill and feeling, and to me, his exit seemed more about timing than talent.

Judges and audience reactions pointed to shared shock over Filo’s elimination in American Idol

Filo’s performance in the Top 10 reveal episode of American Idol was widely regarded as one of his strongest. The judges did not express any criticism during the episode, and his delivery was received positively in the studio.

However, Filo was eliminated from the competition, and what wasn’t shown on screen reportedly revealed even more about how unexpected the result was. According to a Sun article published on April 29, an insider present in the studio claimed that all three judges—Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan—were visibly upset and shocked by the outcome.

Carrie, in particular, was described as appearing angry and speechless in the immediate aftermath. The insider claimed that the judges “whispered to each other very seriously” and “none of the three judges were happy about saying goodbye to someone who should’ve been a finalist.”

In my opinion, this supports what I strongly felt while watching the episode—Filo's performance stood out, and his elimination didn’t reflect what he delivered on stage. The same source added that many in the room were surprised Breanna Nix advanced over Filo.

To me, this reaction from both the crowd and the judges only reinforces what seemed evident, Filo had earned a place in the American Idol Top 10 based on that night’s performance.

In my opinion, these off-camera details confirm that I wasn’t alone in thinking Filo deserved better. His elimination didn’t match the energy in the room, and the disappointment shown by the judges and audience further highlights that his exit was out of sync with the moment he created on stage.

Fan reactions point to widespread disagreement with Filo’s elimination

Following the American Idol episode’s airing, fan reactions on social media made it clear that Filo’s elimination didn’t sit well with many viewers.

“Filo had one of the best if not the best performance of the night. Embarrassing for America,” one user on X wrote.

Another tweet read,

“Shocked at tonight’s results!!! NO way Ché and Filo deserved to go home!!! Both will be successful post-show, no doubt!”

In my view, these reactions show the strong connection Filo built with viewers over several rounds, not just during the Top 10 announcement. This was clear earlier in the season as well, especially when he performed Skyfall by Adele during the Top 20 round, which earned praise from both fans and judges.

Fans called it “epic” and said they were “obsessed,” with some comparing his voice to Sam Smith. His delivery helped him secure a spot in the Top 14, and it was clear he was gaining momentum. Before that, Filo also stood out during the “Songs of Faith” theme in episode 10, where he performed Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel.

Carrie Underwood noted his rapid growth, saying he had gone from “zero to a million.” Lionel Richie said he took the song from a whisper to an “unbelievable crescendo,” while Luke Bryan complimented the theatrical quality of his performance. That’s why, in my opinion, Filo definitely deserved a spot in Top 10 of American Idol.

Watch the latest episodes of American Idol currently streaming on Hulu.

