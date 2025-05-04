"I am 18 years old (not 24)" — American Idol's Top 10 star John Foster debunks rumors about himself 

American Idol season 23 is on air and revealed its Top 10 contestants last week on Monday, April 28, 2025. One of the contestants, John Foster, chimed in on the speculations circulating about himself online, including one that he wasn't as old as the show led the public to believe.

In a Facebook post, updated on May 1, 2025, John Foster wrote that he wanted to clear up some "misinformation" that, for the sake of his family (followers) getting to know him better.

"I am 18 years old (not 24)," he wrote.

He further wrote that he wasn't related to Dwight Yoakam, clarifying a rumor that had started churning in the rumor mill after Carrie Underwood compared him with the singer after his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance. He said that he wasn't related to the singer nor was he signed under any record label.

"My hometown is Addis, LA" — John Foster from American Idol season 23 clears the air online

In a Facebook post uploaded on May 1, 2025, American Idol season 23 Top 10 contestant John Foster addressed several rumors that had been making the rounds online since the competition started.

The first rumor he debunked was about his age, noting that he was 18, contrary to what was being said online. He also clarified that he was born and raised in Louisiana.

"My hometown is Addis, LA. I'm not from Benton, Kentucky," he added.

The American Idol season 23 singer also clarified that he had never been to Kentucky but hopes to visit some day. The participant further wrote that he isn't related to Dwight Yoakam and urged fans not to believe everything they read online.

John Foster added that if fans saw something about him online that wasn't directly by him, there was a chance it was untrue. He added that he hoped that the post helped fans know him better.

The American Idol season 23 singer also told fans to comment any questions they had under his Facebook post and said that either John himself or someone who knew him would answer.

John Foster met with Fantasia Barrino in the latest episode as he got ready to pay tribute to Carrie Underwood

On Monday, April 28, 2025's episode of American Idol season 23, John Foster paid tribute to Carrie Underwood with his rendition of I Told You So, a song she sang when she was a contestant on the show.

When John met alum and guest mentor Fantasia ahead of his performance, she compared him to a Ken Doll, which he considered "quite the compliment.

"Carrie Underwood's kinda been my voice on the panel," he said.

The singer noted that Luke Bryan would have said "No," during his audition if Carrie hadn't asked John to sing a second song.

John further said in a confessional that the tribute was his way of telling Carrie he loved her and thanking her for all the support. The American Idol season 23 contestant told Fantasia that it was the first time he would be sitting while performing, and also the first time he wouldn't be playing the guitar.

Fantasia shared her honest thoughts about John and said that he had a beautiful voice that was like "water." However, she didn't want him to get lost and wanted him to modulate more.

Tune in on Sunday, May 4, 2025, to watch John Foster's upcoming performance on American Idol season 23.

