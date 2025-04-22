"Sounds timeless"— American Idol fans react to John Foster's rendition of Neon Moon

American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode this week, which saw the Top 20 perform once more as the Top 14 were revealed. Typical to the show's format, before every performance, host Ryan Seacrest announced who the next artist was and those who performed were those who advanced to the next stage.

This included John Foster, who sang Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn. The country singer's rendition of the song earned him a standing ovation from Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood and earned him praise online as well. Fans of the singing show took to social media to praise John's performance. One person wrote on X:

"John has that classic country voice. You can’t go wrong. Sounds timeless."

"Lovin' John Foster even more after singing one of my favorite country songs," a fan commented.

"John Foster is a natural, I hear him on the radio," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 noted that John could win the show:

"I think the winners will be between Breanna John and Jamal and I think the top two will be John and Breanna," a person wrote.

"I love John Foster. He's giving George Strait vibes. He just stands on the stage and sings," a fan commented.

"i've been saying I wanted this john foster guy to do Neon Moon for ages and for the french kid to do 00s rock so i'm living for this episode. Much better than last night," a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol season 23 were critical of John Foster's performance:

"I don’t really care for John and honestly I think these young girls are voting for him because they think he’s cute," a person wrote.

"John's going to win. Easily the most talented in the top 20 and probably the only one with a chance at a career," a fan commented.

John Foster notes that the audience's support pushes him to be better on American Idol season 23

During American Idol season 23 episode 12, Top 14 Reveal, Ryan Seacrest explained that each contestant will be called to the stage to be told whether they were safe or at risk of being eliminated. He added that while 10 participants would automatically move on to the Top 14, four will be in the danger zone.

One of the contestants who was voted into the Top 14's safe zone was John Foster, who sang Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn during Monday's episode. As he stepped onto the stage, the studio audience screamed his name and Ryan Seacrest told him his fate had been decided by the nation.

"You deserve to sing in celebration, congratulations," he added.

John Foster started his performance, which had the judges and the studio audience listening intently while Carrie Underwood quietly sang along. As soon as he finished, the three American Idol season 23 judges stood up in appreciation while the audience continued screaming his name.

The host joined him back on stage and commented on the audience's reaction to John's performance. Ryan asked the American Idol season 23 participant how he kept getting better considering he was doing "darn well" on stage.

John Foster noted that the encouragement from the audience and the judges and that he made it through to the next round mean that the country believed he could do "better."

"And that pushes me, every single round. I just hope I can get better and better with the help from the judges and the help from my coachs," he added.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on John Foster's rendition of Neon Moon and praised him online.

Tune in next week on Sunday and Monday to watch brand new episodes of American Idol season 23 on ABC.

