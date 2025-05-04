American Idol season 23 Top 10 contestants carry out Pass The Phone trend

American Idol season 23 released episode 13 on April 28, 2025. The episode documented Filo and Chè getting eliminated from the Top 12, and the contestant pool reduced down to Top 10. These ten singers included Thunderstorm Artis, John Foster, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, Josh King, Slater nalley, Breanna Mix, Mattie Pruitt, Jamal Roberts, and Gabby Samone.

These contestants came together to do the latest social media trend called "Pass The Phone." A reel was posted on American Idol's official Instagram account on May 3, 2025. For the unintiated, in this Pass The Phone trend, one talks about an intrinsic quality of the person they pass their phone to. The other one specifies a quality of the third person before passing the phone to them and the chain goes on.

In the said reel, each contestant mentioned a trait of another one before passing the phone to that person. The caption read:

"Your Top 10 are gearing up to celebrate the ICONIC women of music for Ladies' Night tomorrow!"

What each of the contestant mentioned about their American Idol counterpart in the Instagram reel?

Kolbi started the reel, by holding her phone in the selfie mode and saying that she was passing the phone to somebody who "really really" adored their wife and everybody that worked with American Idol knew about it. The phone was then passed to Thunderstorm Artis, meaning he was the one who loved his wife.

Thunderstorm said that he was going to pass his phone to one of the most talented 16 year old artist he knew and that person turned out to be Mattie. The latter said that she was going to pass her phone to somebody who was a girl dad and it was Jamal. Taking the phone, Jamal said:

"I'm passing the phone to somebody that can sing in the raptures."

The phone went to Gabby, who said that she was going to pass it two sons who loved their moms. The phone went to Josh and Canaan, who said they were passing their phone to someone who was an "amazing" mother to her "adorable" son, Emerson.

Emerson was Breanna's son, which became apparent as the phone was passed to her. She said she was going to pass it to two of her friends who loved Reba McEntire. The phone went to John and Slatter, who said that they were going to pass it to someone who could pull off a cape. The reel cut to Kolbi again, implying that she was the one who could pull off the cape.

Fans of American Idol expressed their thoughts about this reel in the comment section. Some of them praised the singers for carrying out the trend, while others mentioned the qualities of these artists and acknowledged them. They noted Slater and John's love for Reba McEntire, and recignized Jamal for being a girl dad.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @americanidol. New episodes of the singing show are released on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

