"I was terrified" — American Idol contestant Thunderstorm Artis on competing in his second reality show

American Idol has reached a point where they have announced the Top 10 contestants of season 23. One of those singers is Hawaii native Thunderstorm Artis, who has presented his rendition of House of the Rising Sun. Many fans of the singing competition are surprised to see Thunderstorm Artis on stage, as this isn't his first rodeo in a reality show.
Previously, he competed on The Voice season 18 in 2020. He finished the show in third place behind runner-up Toneisha Harris and winner Todd Tilghman. After that stint, he went on to build his career as a full-time musician.
Amidst his current progression in the music industry, Thunderstorm Artis decided to audition for American Idol. During an interview with Parade magazine released on April 28, 2025, Thunderstorm Artis shared his feelings about participating in his second singing competition.
“Originally, man, I was terrified about doing a second show,” Thunderstorm Artis stated.
However, after thinking it over, he chose to take the chance. According to American Idol guidelines, contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 29 at the time of their audition. Artis was aware that if he didn't audition for this season, he would be too old to compete for the next one.
American Idol contestant Thunderstorm Artis talks about his father being his inspiration
Further in the interview, Thunderstorm Artis mentioned that competing in American Idol makes him feel like he is in a new phase of his life. In his personal life, he has started a family with two kids and a "wonderful wife". This change in his life has motivated him to want to showcase his music differently than he did so during the time of The Voice.
He expressed his desire to perform original songs and test his abilities. According to Thunderstorm Artis, taking chances is a part of life, so he decided to take a chance on himself by competing on American Idol.
"I wanted to come on here and really showcase my artistry in a way that I didn’t get to do on the last show with some original music. I really wanted to see if I had what it took," Thunderstorm Artis added.
Performing original music on American Idol is a major factor for the musician. He said in the interview that he sees the show as a chance to gain recognition for his art. Although Thunderstorm Artis thought that his previous experience of The Voice was an important step in his career, however, he felt that he has grown as a person and artist since then.
His father was Ron Artis, a session musician who played keyboards on Michael Jackson's Thriller. He turned to music after Ron died from a heart attack. Singing helped him cope with his grief. Through his music, Thunderstorm Artis now aims to create music that resonates with people of all ages, sharing his story and message through his songs.
“Whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or an 80-year-old grandmother, I want to make sure that everyone can really listen to it and find something really special from my story,” Thunderstorm Artis said.
Thunderstorm Artis expressed that the music industry has changed since the reality show first launched careers like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Regardless of what happens in the competition, the singer said he sees this opportunity as a chance to make an audience for his music. He added that he believes that if he gives his best effort, more people will listen.
