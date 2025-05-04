"I was terrified" — American Idol contestant Thunderstorm Artis on competing in his second reality show

American Idol has reached a point where they have announced the Top 10 contestants of season 23. One of those singers is Hawaii native Thunderstorm Artis, who has presented his rendition of House of the Rising Sun. Many fans of the singing competition are surprised to see Thunderstorm Artis on stage, as this isn't his first rodeo in a reality show.

Ad

Previously, he competed on The Voice season 18 in 2020. He finished the show in third place behind runner-up Toneisha Harris and winner Todd Tilghman. After that stint, he went on to build his career as a full-time musician.

Amidst his current progression in the music industry, Thunderstorm Artis decided to audition for American Idol. During an interview with Parade magazine released on April 28, 2025, Thunderstorm Artis shared his feelings about participating in his second singing competition.

Ad

Trending

“Originally, man, I was terrified about doing a second show,” Thunderstorm Artis stated.

However, after thinking it over, he chose to take the chance. According to American Idol guidelines, contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 29 at the time of their audition. Artis was aware that if he didn't audition for this season, he would be too old to compete for the next one.

American Idol contestant Thunderstorm Artis talks about his father being his inspiration

Ad

Further in the interview, Thunderstorm Artis mentioned that competing in American Idol makes him feel like he is in a new phase of his life. In his personal life, he has started a family with two kids and a "wonderful wife". This change in his life has motivated him to want to showcase his music differently than he did so during the time of The Voice.

He expressed his desire to perform original songs and test his abilities. According to Thunderstorm Artis, taking chances is a part of life, so he decided to take a chance on himself by competing on American Idol.

Ad

"I wanted to come on here and really showcase my artistry in a way that I didn’t get to do on the last show with some original music. I really wanted to see if I had what it took," Thunderstorm Artis added.

Ad

Performing original music on American Idol is a major factor for the musician. He said in the interview that he sees the show as a chance to gain recognition for his art. Although Thunderstorm Artis thought that his previous experience of The Voice was an important step in his career, however, he felt that he has grown as a person and artist since then.

His father was Ron Artis, a session musician who played keyboards on Michael Jackson's Thriller. He turned to music after Ron died from a heart attack. Singing helped him cope with his grief. Through his music, Thunderstorm Artis now aims to create music that resonates with people of all ages, sharing his story and message through his songs.

Ad

“Whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or an 80-year-old grandmother, I want to make sure that everyone can really listen to it and find something really special from my story,” Thunderstorm Artis said.

Ad

Thunderstorm Artis expressed that the music industry has changed since the reality show first launched careers like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Regardless of what happens in the competition, the singer said he sees this opportunity as a chance to make an audience for his music. He added that he believes that if he gives his best effort, more people will listen.

Watch American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More