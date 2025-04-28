Who went home in American Idol season 23 episode 13? Details explored

American Idol aired episode 13 on April 27, 2025, where contestants performed in front of a live audience. Only 14 hopefuls remained in the running to win the competition, which includes a $125,000 prize and a recording contract.

Ad

The remaining contestants were Filo, Mattie Pruitt, John Foster, Desmond Roberts, Jamal Roberts, Amanda Barise, Canaan James Hill, Josh King, Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, Breanna Nix, Kolbi Jordan, Ché, and Slater Nalley.

During the episode, it was revealed that the Top 14 contestants would perform for America's vote, with guest mentor James Taylor guiding them. The singers took on iconic songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends, as judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan shared their feedback.

Ad

Trending

By the end of the latest episode, two contestants were eliminated based on 19 million American votes. Amanda Barise, who performed I Can't Help It by Michael Jackson, was the first eliminated. Desmond Roberts, who performed Jesus is Love by the Commodores, was the second eliminated contestant of the night.

What other events happened on American Idol season 23 episode 13?

Ad

The April 27 episode of American Idol kicked off by announcing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees, which included Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, and several other artists. Carrie Underwood opened the show with a performance of Heart's Alone, a song she had performed on the show 18 years ago as a contestant herself.

The Top 14 contestants performed throughout the night. Filo sang The Beatles' With a Little Help from My Friends. The judges praised Filo's performance, with Lionel Richie dubbing it a "smackdown." Mattie Pruitt performed Janis Joplin's Piece of My Heart, with Carrie Underwood praising the song choice and Lionel saying it was Mattie's favorite performance of hers.

Ad

Ad

John Foster performed Elvis Presley's Jailhouse Rock, and Carrie stated that John made it his own. Desmond Roberts sang The Commodores' Jesus is Love, and Lionel, who had sung the original song, remarked that Desmond found some octaves he didn't sing.

"I don't mind you singing the song, but you found some octaves I didn't sing. You tried to take my song!" Lionel said.

Ad

Jamal Roberts sang Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers, and Luke stated that Jamal was "smart" for picking the song.

Canaan James Hill performed Mary, Don't You Weep by Aretha Franklin, which the American Idol judging panel loved. Carrie stated that the "vocals were spot-on," while Lionel mentioned that Cannan's high note made him sneeze. Josh King performed Billy Joel's The Longest Time on American Idol, with Luke Bryan dubbing his performance as "charming" and "endearing."

Ad

Ad

Gabby Samone sang Whitney Houston's Saving All My Love for You. Luke Bryan dubbed Gabby a "star" and claimed it was one of the best things he had ever seen from the judge's chair. Breanna Nix performed Journey's Open Arms, and Kolbi Jordan sang Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's You're All I Need to Get By.

Che performed James Brown's It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World, and Slater Nalley closed the night with Elton John's Your Song. As mentioned earlier, after the performances, Amanda Barise and Desmond Roberts were eliminated from the competition.

Ad

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More