"Dream come true" — American Idol contestant Thunderstorm Artis makes his feelings known about performing in front of James Taylor

American Idol released its latest episode on April 27, 2025, with the Top 14 contestants performing live in front of an audience. The episode introduced veteran singer-songwriter James Taylor as the guest mentor, much to the excitement of the contestants and fans alike.

Thunderstorm Artis, who had made it to the Top 14 through his performances this season, revealed that he had been a fan of James Taylor since he was six years old. Taylor not only mentored Thunderstorm but also other contestants in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed round. The American Idol contestant told James Taylor that his music “really shaped me as an individual.”

Thunderstorm further shared that he had connected with James Taylor's music his whole life. The two worked together on a new version of Fire and Rain, with James praising Thunderstorm and calling his version "unique." After the performance, Artis spoke with host Ryan Seacrest about how he felt, claiming he was nervous from the get-go.

“I was melting in my seat. That was like a dream come true, that was my 6-year-old dream right there,” Thunderstorm stated.

Two more contestants were eliminated on American Idol season 23 episode 13

In the April 27 episode of American Idol, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees were announced. The list of nominees included Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, Joy Division/New Order, Outkast, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Soundgarden, Oasis, The Black Crowes, Phish, and Maná.

Carrie Underwood kicked off the night by performing Alone by Heart, a song she had performed as a contestant in 2005. She then took her seat as a judge, sitting between Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as Ryan Seacrest introduced the Top 14 contestants.

Filo performed With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles. James Taylor worked with Filo to refine his performance. He also shared a personal anecdote about how the Beatles discovered him and signed him to Apple Records. The judges praised Filo's performance, with Lionel noting its strong impact. Carrie added that Filo brought entertainment value to the performance, and Luke commended it, saying:

“I can’t say anything bad about that. That was amazing. Right song for the kind of singer you are.”

The remaining Top 14 contestants performed one after another throughout the night. Mattie Pruitt performed Piece of My Heart by Janis Joplin. John Foster sang Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley, and Desmond Roberts performed Jesus is Love by the Commodores. Jamal Roberts took the American Idol stage with Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers.

Amanda Barise performed I Can't Help It by Michael Jackson, followed by Josh King performing The Longest Time by Billy Joel. Gabby Samone sang Saving All My Love for You by Whitney Houston, and Breanna Nix performed Open Arms by Journey. Kolbi Jordan sang You're All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, and Che performed It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World by James Brown.

The final performance of the night came from Slater Nalley, who sang Your Song by Elton John. As the episode concluded, it was revealed that Amanda Barise and Desmond Roberts were eliminated from this singing competition reality series.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

