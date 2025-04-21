American Idol: Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake turn heads with their performance

American Idol returned with a special 'Songs of Faith' episode on Sunday, April 20, 2025, marking the first Easter celebration in the show’s 23-season history. The three-hour event featured faith-based performances from contestants and celebrity guests, including Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake, who teamed up to perform their duet Hard Fought Hallelujah.

The night also saw the reveal of the Top 20 contestants as America’s first vote of the season was announced. Jelly Roll, known for his hits Need a Favor and Liar, made history this season as American Idol’s first-ever artist-in-residence.

The three-time 2025 ACM nominee and Christian artist Brandon Lake brought spiritual energy to the stage. Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie also performed during the episode. Almost 30 million votes were cast, narrowing the Top 24 to the Top 20. Six more contestants will be eliminated on Monday, April 21, 2025, when American Idol returns at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

American Idol: What happened during Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake’s performance

Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake took center stage for American Idol’s Easter special on Sunday with their performance of Hard Fought Hallelujah. The duet, featured on the show’s 'Songs of Faith' episode, was one of the night’s headline moments.

Originally released in November 2024, Hard Fought Hallelujah marked a milestone for Brandon Lake by helping him chart on the Billboard Hot 200 for the first time. A newer version featuring Jelly Roll was released in February 2025, giving the song a rock-inspired twist. Jelly Roll shared the personal impact of the track, saying,

“I haven’t had a record touch me like that in so long. It’s been years since I worshipped the way that I worshipped to that song.”

He made the statement to Billboard in March 2025, ahead of the American Idol performance. The Easter special served as a platform for both artists to blend their musical backgrounds—country and Christian rock—into a live performance that aligned with the episode’s spiritual theme. Their segment followed a series of performances from contestants and was one of the night’s final duets.

What else happened in the episode

The April 20, 2025, episode of American Idol served as both an Easter celebration and the season’s first results show. Viewers voted to determine the Top 20, and six contestants were eliminated at the end of the night.

The contestants who went home were: Grayson Torrence, Kyana Fanene, MYK, and Penny Samar. The remaining 20 artists advanced to the next round, including: Amanda Barise, Baylee Littrell, Breanna Nix, Canaan James Hill, Ché, Desmond Roberts, Drew Ryn, Filo, Gabby Samone, Isaiah Misailegalu, Jamal Roberts, John Foster, Josh King, Kolbi Jordan, Mattie Pruitt, Olivier Bergeron, Slater Nalley, Thunderstorm Artis, Victor Solomon, and Zaylie Windsor.

Platinum Ticket holders Kanaan James Hill, Filo, and Kolbi Jordan performed during the show. Kanaan sang Better Days by Le’Andria Johnson, prompting Lionel Richie to say it was

“a performance to be remembered on American Idol for a very long time.”

Filo sang Bridge Over Troubled Water, and Kolbi Jordan performed Amazing Grace, which Carrie Underwood praised for its spiritual connection. Amanda Barise sang If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys, while John Foster debuted an original titled Tell That Angel I Love Her.

Mattie Pruitt, age 16, delivered Rescue by Lauren Daigle, which Luke Bryan described as “incredible.” Drew Ryn took on Yellow by Coldplay, and Slater Nalley performed Soulshine.

Thunderstorm Artis performed Reckless Love, with Bryan calling it a “big Christian rock concert.” Victor Solomon sang For Every Mountain. Josh King opted for You Are So Beautiful, while Isaiah Misailegalu performed Give You Blue and returned later for I Am Changing.

Zaylie Windsor performed Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac, while Olivier Bergeron sang Stay by Rihanna. Jamal Roberts brought Forever by Jason Nelson, and Desmond Roberts chose Worship by Jon Batiste.

Additional guests included Grammy winner CeCe Winans and American Idol alum Roman Collins, who performed Come Jesus Come. The Brown Four performed a medley of How I Love Jesus, This Little Light of Mine, and Oh Happy Day.

The judges also contributed to the evening’s theme. Lionel Richie opened the show with Eternity. Luke Bryan performed Jesus ‘Bout My Kids, and Carrie Underwood closed the episode with How Great Thou Art.

The show returns Monday, April 21, 2025, on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT, where the Top 20 will be narrowed down to 14 based on the latest round of viewer voting. The results will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

