“Go home”- American Idol fans criticize Josh King’s entry into the Top 10

American Idol season 23 episode 13 was released on April 28, 2025, and saw viewers voting to eliminate two contestants, bringing down the number to the Top 10. Episode 12 of the show saw the Top 12 singers get selected based on a public vote.

Ad

One of the contestants in the Top 12 was Josh King, who performed Eric Carmen's All By Myself in episode 13. Celiné Dion's rendition of the song made it incredibly popular and Josh got emotional before the singing as he shared that he was a lonely child.

He teared up towards the end of his song, too, which made fellow contestant, Breanna, emotional. King shared that the song meant a lot to him because Eric Carmen was a piano player, and essentially wrote an emotional piano ballad. Josh claimed that since he was a piano player as well, the song struck a chord with him.

Ad

Trending

Josh King's performance before episode 13 of American Idol season 23 earned him a place in the Top 10. However, fans of the show who saw his performance didn't think Josh deserved a place in the Top 10, with one fan even claiming that it was "time for Josh to go home."

"Sorry but it is time for Josh to go home," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X to wonder how Josh "beat the three of them," stating that they weren't sure if the viewers were "watching the same thing." Others agreed that Josh should have been sent home.

"How did Josh beat the 3 of them?! America was we watching the same thing?!" said another fan.

"All my favs are still in but Josh over Filo is so insane to me like wtf did yall watch," added another.

Ad

"I agree with Filo and Che but I feel like Mattie and Josh should’ve went home before them," wrote another.

American Idol fans called out other American voters for keeping Josh in the competition, stating that they were "sick of this mess."

"And here we go America...... Mattie and Josh......... I'm sick of this mess," an X user wrote.

Ad

"WTFFFF AMERICA JOSH????" another user wrote.

"It’s time for y’all to let Josh go home right along with Mattie," commented one.

"I relate to Josh's testimonial SO much (but I never had the outlet even HE has had w/ AI) -- I WANT to like this a lot, but he just doesn't really have the SOARING voice you need fo this song (though I think he did about as good as he could do)" wrote another.

Ad

Josh King's performance on American Idol season 23 episode 13 and what the judges had to say about it

Josh King, a 24-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, sang Eric Carmen's All By Myself. Before he sang the song, Josh reminded the guest judge, Fantasia that he sang vocals for her at church in North Carolina. She told him that she remembered him and asked him to play the piano for her during the whole song.

Ad

Ad

Josh explained the reason he chose the song, noting that he was a lonely child. However, the American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, told him that he wasn't alone. She added that he had helped some audience members who felt the same way he did.

The past master Lionel Richie stated that the American Idol contestant "will never be alone again."

"There's never been a class this talented. You will never be alone again," Richie said.

Ad

Award-winning country singer, Luke Bryan, acknowledged Josh's emotional growth and added that the fact that Josh had that experience with them was "just incredible." While King did advance to the next round, fans of the show weren't particularly happy with it as they believed other singers deserved to go into the Top 10.

For more updates on Josh King's life, fans of American Idol can follow the star on his official Instagram account, @officialjoshking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More