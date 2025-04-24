America's Got Talent season 20: Release date, teaser, what to expect and more

America's Got Talent Season 20 will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm. The first episode will be a two hours long and will feature a whole new crop of talent. Meanwhile, the Live Shows will begin on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, with the results being shown every Wednesday night.

America's Got Talent season 20 will see contestants from all across the country showcase their talent with outrageous acts as they compete to win the $1 million prize money. The judges will select the contestants who will advance to the Live Shows before the viewers in the US will vote for the winners.

Terry Crews, who has been hosting the show since season 14, will return as the host for season 20 as well. Meanwhile, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara will return as judges. However, Heidi Klum has been replaced by Mel B as the fourth judge on this season of America's Got Talent (AGT).

America's Got Talent Season 20 is on the way!

NBC's America's Got Talent will return in May 2025 with all the thrilling, exciting, and heartwarming performances. With 22 episodes, season 20 will follow contestants from across the country showcase their talents to win the $1 million prize money.

Terry Crews will host the show while Howie Mandell, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara will reprise their roles as the judges. The new judge, replacing Heidi Klum is Mel B, who was a participant on seasons 8 through 13 of the reality show. Mel returned to the show in 2019 before taking up the role of the judge in the upcoming season.

In a statement to NBC, Simon Cowell said that it was "absolutely brilliant" to announce that they were releasing their 20th season. He also expressed gratitude towards his fans "who supported the show" and the contestants for being a part of the reality competition series.

“Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life,” Simon said.

Auditions open to all

NBC posted a small teaser encouraging people to try out for the show's 20th season with their tagline, "two minutes can change your life." Due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, there were no live auditions held this year, but they had virtual auditions. No footage is available for the trailer due to the same. Sofie Dossie, a former AGT finalist hosted the virtual auditions on February 25, 2025.

The Pasadena Civic Audition, where the auditions usually take place, was being used as a rescue shelter for victims of the Eaton fire in nearby Altadena.

Meet the Judges

Simon Cowell is the executive producer and one of the judges on America's Got Talent. He now returns for his tenth season as a judge on the NBC summer talent search series this year. He is a record producer, talent scout, and a consultant, who was also a judge on the British series Pop Idol as well as its US version, American Idol.

Howie Mandel has been a judge on America's Got Talent for 16 seasons. The Canadian comedian is known for his roles in films like A Fine Mess, Walk Like a Man, and Monsters. However, he is most popularly known as the host of the game show Deal or No Deal.

Actress Sofia Vergara will be a returning judge on America's Got Talent season 20, and has been a judge since 2020. The Columbian-American actress is most famously known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family.

Mel B, who was a previous contestant on AGT seasons 8 to 13, will be a new judge on the show. She will be replacing Heidi Klum as a judge.

Fans can watch the first episode of AGT season 20 on May 27, 2025 on NBC.

