Sofia Vergara dating history explored amid the Modern Family star’s NYC outing with Lewis Hamilton and her friends

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara was seen with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and her friends at lunch in New York on January 14, 2025. The pictures of the lunch went viral.

Sofia Vergara has been married twice, first to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, and then to actor Joe Manganiello.

Before her second marriage to Manganiello in 2015, she was engaged to businessman Nice Loeb from 2012 to 2014. The actress has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from her first marriage.

Relationship timeline of Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez when she was 18 in 1991. The couple had their only son, Manolo, in 1993 but separated shortly after.

In an interview with People Magazine on April 21, 2016, Vergara talked about how she tried to raise her son as a single mom and how difficult it was. She said,

"I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

As reported by Daily Mail on January 15, 2025, Vergara started dating the American businessman and actor Nick Loeb in 2010 and got engaged in 2012. The couple froze embryos and planned to become parents in the future.

In 2014, the duo separated, and there was a custody battle over the frozen embryos. According to People's report, the actress won the court battle in 2021. The court ruled that Loeb could not use the embryos without Vergara's consent.

In May 2014, Sofia Vergara was introduced to Joe Manganiello by her Modern Family co-actor, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The latter told James Cordon in The Late Late Show that Manganiello reached out to him after he heard the actress separated from Loeb. He shared,

"When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: 'I need her number.'"

The couple confirmed their relationship in August 2014 and engaged in December 2014. They married on November 22, 2015, at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple announced their separation on July 13, 2023. Sofia Vergara disclosed the reason behind their divorce in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País. She said her husband wanted kids, but she was not ready for it. She said giving birth at her age is "not fair" to the baby.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

In his interview with Men's Journal on July 14, 2024, Joe Manganiello denied Sofia Vergara's statement. He clarified that they had a "huge conversation" at the start of their relationship regarding children, and they did not divorce because she refused to be a mother.

"There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That’s simply not true. We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated."

Sofia Vergara's last relationship was with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. According to People's November 5, 2023 report, they started dating in October 2023, but it is unknown when they parted ways. The America's Got Talent judge told Access Hollywood at the 2025 Golden Globes she's manifesting,

"Usually, of course, health, money, a boyfriend or a lover maybe."

Sofia Vergara's recent Netflix show, Griselda, was critically acclaimed. The actress was nominated for 'Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television' category at the 2025 Golden Globes.

