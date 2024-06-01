Sofia Vergara jokes about re-using the tattoo of her ex for her new boyfriend

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara recently shared that she has found a new meaning for her tattoo in honor of her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. On May 31, 2024, the 51-year-old appeared in an episode of The Talk with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

During the interview, she showed both of her wrists with the ink, her left one had the initial "R" in remembrance of her late brother, Rafael. Her right hand had the letter "J" for Joe. She then quipped:

“This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he’s gone so...How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial. Recycle, recycle."

For the unversed, Sofia was referring to her new boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman.

Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara talk about their tattoos

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello first met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on May 3, 2014. They tied the knot a year later on November 21, in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach. The couple announced their separation in July 2023. The actress confirmed to the Spanish newspaper, El País, that they finalized their divorce on April 4, 2024.

Before that, Sofia's first husband was Joe Gonzalez, and they were married from 1991 to 1993. The actress shares her only child, Manolo, 32, with Gonzalez.

Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo made an appearance on The Talk with co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood. When Sheryl asked the actress's son how many tattoos he had, Gonzalez jokingly asked his mother to "cover your ears" and revealed that he had about 34 of them. Sophia then said:

"Stop it! I'm leaving! I gave him this beautiful, you know, like Latin, dark skin. And now you can't see anything. You can't see it, you just see those little things here."

When Sofia Vergara asked Manolo why he got inked so many times, he claimed that he was "a tattoo person" and that the art was a journal of his life. The Modern Family star's son then told the hosts that she also had two tattoos.

Sofia Vergara responded by saying they were "so little" and showed the initials in honor of her late brother, Rafael, and her ex Manganiello. She quipped about recycling her "J" tattoo with a new meaning for her current beau, Dr. Justin Saliman.

Later on in the show, Sophia Vergara and her son spent time in the set's kitchen, as she said, "You know I don't know how to do this." Manolo joked that that is exactly why they were showing their cooking skills. He asked the star to peel garlic and roll the dough, and she completed the tasks successfully, earning applause from the audience.

The actress spoke to People magazine for her Beautiful Issue cover story on May 1, 2024. She talked about her decision to not have more children of her own and explained what she wanted in a relationship. She said:

"Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want. There are things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

Sofia Vergara was last seen playing the role of Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord, in the Netflix limited series Griselda. It was released on January 25, 2024.