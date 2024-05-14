America's Got Talent season 19: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

America's Got Talent is back for season 19. The new season of the legendary show is all set to be released on May 28 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The news came out with a trailer that was put on the official YouTube channel of America's Got Talent on May 8.

The four returning judges—Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel—along with the host, Terry Crews, are sure to make yet another season of the show unforgettable.

Meanwhile, the trailer features some of the most unique acts in the show's history, with dancers, singers, acrobats, and balancing acts alike.

Release date and time for America's Got Talent season 19

Since season 18 of America's Got Talent concluded in September last year, fans of the show have been patiently waiting for its next installment. Their wait is over, with the show finally dropping this month. The family entertainment show airs at the perfect time of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays for everyone to watch it together at dinner time.

Starting on May 28, America's Got Talent season 19 will drop new episodes every Tuesday on NBC. The episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock a day after they air on NBC.

What to expect from America's Got Talent season 19?

The trailer depicts season 19 as being full of unique experiences and the same astonishment that is expected of the show. In a fresh season 19 twist, the judges will be awarded two Golden Buzzers each, contrary to the previous seasons, which only gave one Golden Buzzer each. The host, Terry Crews, is also given a Golden Buzzer, totaling nine coveted buzzers this season.

The season 19 trailer opens with Howie Mandel revealing:

"Everything that you think there’s no way to top it… This season tops it!"

The glimpses of talents in the upcoming season include a pair of performers dancing in the dark under a spotlight, a woman performer walking on glass bottles wearing ballet flats, an acrobat spinning multiple hoola hoop rings while on his back, and another balancing an earthen pot on top of a pole on his head.

It also had several groups of dancers, a singer with her guitar, an acrobat swinging through strings on suspension in a circus-like act, and a man launching a large pair of scissors in his mouth. Seeing the man with scissors in his mouth, Sofia closes her eyes as she screams. Heidi even says:

"Sofia could not watch, how are you gonna judge this?"

Sofia says she doesn't know. The trailer continues to surprise, as it includes marvels like a drone show in the sky and the youngest contestant ever in the history of America's Got Talent. While the talent this little boy has is unknown, it can be guessed through the whiteboard spotted behind him in the trailer, which has calculations, which is a sign of his being a math genius.

The trailer also shows Simon Cowell smashing the Golden Buzzer for an unknown artist. To find out who took home the coveted buzzers and who horrified Sofia, fans will have to tune in to NBC on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

First started in 2006, America's Got Talent will soon finish its two-decade-long run. The talent show has been adapted in several countries and has become a phenomenon since.