"⁠I am already a fan"— America's Got Talent fans react to New Orleans singer, Jourdan Blue, receiving Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent season 20's premiere episode saw not one but two acts getting a Golden Buzzer and advancing to the Live Shows. Simon Cowell pressed his buzzer for Light Wire while Howie Mandell pressed it for Jourdan Blue.

Ad

Ahead of Jourdan's performance, the contestant told the judges that he was a street performer from New Orleans and that the truck attack that took place in the area earlier this year was on the same spot where he used to perform.

Jourdan delivered an emotional performance of Breakeven by The Script and earned himself Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer. Fans online reacted to Jourdan's performance and praised the singer. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"I normally do not watch reality TV, but this young man is intriguing and extremely talented. I am already a fan. I might just have to tune in to see how far he gets. Chances are if he is voted out, I will also be out."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This was the best singer act of all time that I’ve seen on AGT and am so glad you gave him the Golden Buzzer Howie," a fan commented.

"It's 4 yes's for #JordanBlue and his life could be changing forever on #AGT after that performance. Congrats Jordan!! And thanks to his Grandfather who helped him so much, another great man who loves him a lot and took him in at age 16. And ANOTHER #GoldenBuzzer thanks to judge @howiemandel!!" a fan commented.

Ad

"Wow that 23 year old singer Jourdan brought tears to my eyes. So happy he got the golden buzzer! Well deserved!" a tweet read.

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 praised Jourdan's performance:

"Oh yeah. This was definitely a Golden Buzzer performance," a person wrote.

"You brought tears to my eyes hitting the Golden Buzzer. What a talent and so deserved!!" a fan commented.

Ad

"Jordan was absolutely flawless #AGT @howiemandel my heart is filled with so much happiness right now!!" a tweet read.

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 further said:

"The influences on Jordan's voice sound so distinctive yet familiar but I can't place them. It's like an early grunge aesthetic with and early aughts pop/rock/alternative tone. Does that make sense to anyone else? Well done, Jordan!" a person wrote.

Ad

"He gave me Kurt Cobain vibes when I only have seen pictures of him cause I was too young to know his music originally," a fan commented.

"It made realize there's so much more to live for"— Jourdan Blue opens up about the 2025 New Orleans Truck Attack during his America's Got Talent season 20 audition

Ad

Jourdan Blue appeared on America's Got Talent season 20 during its premiere episode and performed Breakeven by The Script. When he took to the stage, Simon Cowell asked him to tell the judges more about himself and Jourdan said he was 23 years old.

The AGT contestant stated that his mother was a cop and his father was a laywer, so "naturally" Jourdan was a rebel, the cast member joked. The singer revealed that he got into some trouble and started living with his grandfather.

Ad

"He's a big music listener and that inspired me," he added.

The America's Got Talent season 20 singer added that he started street performing in New Orleans because he wanted to "fully dive into it." Jourdan got emotional as he recalled the 2025 Truck Attack that took place in the area. He said it was "right on the exact block" where he performed.

"It made me realize that there's so much more to live for. That's what made me choose AGT, it's the best way to level up," he added.

Ad

Jourdan's rendition of Breakeven earned him a standing ovation from the judges before Howie Mandel pressed his Golden Buzzer for him.

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 commented on Jourdan's performance and felt he was worthy of the Golden Buzzer he was awarded.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, to watch round 2 of America's Got Talent season 20 auditions on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More